Mangale steps down from Absa board

Alpheus Mangale became independent non-executive director of Absa Group in July 2023. (Image source: iStock)

Alpheus Mangale has resigned as an independent non-executive director of Absa Group.

According to a notice to Absa shareholders, he cited personal reasons and future commitments.

The resignation comes as Mangale remains on special leave from Seacom, where he serves as group CEO. He was placed on leave pending an investigation, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Seacom group CFO Charl Slabbert has since been appointed as interim CEO during his absence.

Absa says Mangale had resigned from its board in accordance with JSE listing requirements.

“The board thanks Mr Mangale for his contribution to the Absa Group board since joining in July 2023 and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Following his departure, Mangale will also step down from Absa’s Group Risk and Capital Management Committee, Remuneration Committee and Information Technology Committee,” the group states.

Mangale joined Absa’s board in July 2023, where he served as an independent non-executive director until his resignation.

He became Seacom group CEO on 1 April 2023, succeeding Oliver Fortuin. Before joining the subsea cable operator, he was group chief engineering officer at Standard Bank , having previously served as group chief information officer.

Mangale also spent 16 years at Dimension Data , now part of NTT, in senior leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief operating officer and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East.

His previous positions include managing director of Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer at MTN Business South Africa.