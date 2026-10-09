Seacom CEO placed on leave

Seacom CEO Alpheus Mangale has been placed on special leave. (Image supplied)

Seacom Group CEO Alpheus Mangale has been placed on special leave pending an investigation, with group CFO Charl Slabbert appointed as interim CEO during his absence.

In a statement sent to ITWeb, Seacom confirms its board of directors is overseeing the process, but did not disclose details of the investigation.

“Seacom’s business operations continue as normal,” the company says.

Slabbert, who has more than 26 years of experience across finance, strategy and operations in Africa and the UK, is a chartered accountant.

He will lead the company, while the board directs the process, according to Seacom.

Mangale took over as Seacom Group CEO on 1 April 2023, succeeding Oliver Fortuin. Before joining the subsea cable operator, he was group chief engineering officer at Standard Bank , having previously served as group CIO .

He spent 16 years at Dimension Data, now part of NTT, in senior leadership roles, including CTO, COO and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East.

He also served as MD of Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer at MTN Business South Africa.

Mangale brought more than 25 years of experience across enterprise, telecommunications, financial services and technology markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa when he joined Seacom.