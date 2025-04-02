Seacom makes strategic leadership appointments

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Seacom group CMO, and Charl Slabbert, group CFO.

Subsea cable operator Seacom has appointed two senior executives to bolster its leadership team.

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen joins the company as new group chief marketing officer (CMO), while Charl Slabbert assumes the group chief financial officer (CFO) role.

According to a statement, Slabbert is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience in various executive roles. His expertise also encompasses corporate strategy, operations management, business integration and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and stakeholder management.

In addition to his academic qualifications in accounting, he is affiliated with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants as a chartered accountant and the Institute of Directors South Africa as a chartered director.

Ntloko-Petersen is an accomplished marketer, with experience and a track record in the ICT sector, and 30 years of expertise in marketing, communications and brand positioning, says Seacom. Her background includes leadership roles at BCX, Dimension Data, MTN and Accenture.

Known for her innovative approach to leveraging brand positioning and digital tools, she is committed to youth and women development, and creating a significant impact beyond the corporate sphere.

Alpheus Mangale, group chief executive at Seacom, comments: “Both Mandisa and Charl bring considerable astuteness and insight to their fields. Their previous international experience in C-suite roles will greatly benefit Seacom. They are well-acquainted with the industry, having worked with other leading brands in South Africa and beyond. We anticipate the value they will bring to their roles and the strengthening of our top-tier leadership at Seacom.”

Slabbert will lead the group’s financial strategy, overseeing financial operations and ensuring compliance.

“My strategic, private equity and financial expertise will allow me to contribute positively to Seacom,” he says.

“With my prior experience as group CFO and strategy executive in Vodacom, Cell C and various enterprise service providers, I am well-prepared to engage with Seacom's diverse shareholder environments. I thrive on the strategic thinking required in a group CFO role and look forward to being a key player in the company's corporate leadership.”

Ntloko-Petersen holds a degree in international relations and industrial sociology from Wits University. She was awarded the Nelson Mandela Scholarship for her MBA degree, which she completed at the University of Warwick in the UK. She also completed an MBA exchange programme at Esade Business School in Spain.

“In her new role, Mandisa will lead our brand and marketing efforts, focusing on enhancing Seacom's brand presence, driving client engagement and supporting our growth objectives,” says Mangale.

“Specifically, she will oversee the brand positioning for both our digital services and digital infrastructure businesses. Her leadership will be instrumental in defining and executing strategies differentiating our offerings in these key areas.”