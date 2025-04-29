Marais appointed CFO of Prosus, Naspers Group

Nico Marais, chief financial officer of Prosus and Naspers Group.

The Naspers and Prosus boards have unanimously approved the decision to appoint Nico Marais (51) as chief financial officer (CFO) of Prosus and Naspers Group, effective immediately.

According to a statement, Marais brings over 25 years of experience in financial management within the group, including as interim CFO since December 2024.

He previously served as GM of finance, and played a pivotal role in several key initiatives, including the successful listing of Prosus, the unwinding of the crossholdings, the execution of the current open-ended share repurchases and Prosus's debt capital market activities.

Marais is a qualified chartered accountant and holds an accounting degree from Stellenbosch University.

He will join the Naspers board as financial director with immediate effect and will join the Prosus board following the annual general meeting in August, subject to shareholder approval.

Koos Bekker, Prosus and Naspers chairman, comments: “On behalf of the boards of Prosus and Naspers, I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Nico as group CFO on a permanent basis. He brings invaluable expertise and experience to the role, which he has built up over more than two decades with the group.

“The strong working relationship he has developed with our CEO Fabricio Bloisi puts us in good stead as we look ahead with excitement to the next phase of our growth journey.”