Mark Walker leaves IDC for T4i

Mark Walker to pursue interests in a new tech-focused consultancy called T4i.

Following a tenure of 30 years at market research and analysis firm IDC, Mark Walker, the company’s former VP of data and analytics for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, and MD of IDC South Africa, has left the company. He told ITWeb he will pursue interests in a new tech-focused consultancy called T4i.

Walker said as a director of T4i, he would continue to focus on regional ICT market trends, analysis, policy and strategy development.

According to Walker, T4i is a consultancy that focuses on technology, connectivity and commercial execution in Africa.

“The company translates fragmented market realities around technology, distribution , regulation, infrastructure, adoption, pricing and competition into robust strategy, having sustainable business models and executable growth plans,” he said.

Reflecting on his time at IDC, Walker said there have been many milestones: “From the early days, while establishing IDC’s research and consulting business across the African region during the internet boom, to cloud and the fourth industrial revolution, to now, where AI is again changing the face of technology and the massive impact this has on the social, commercial and economic environments.”

Looking ahead, Walker believes overhyped AI expectations will face more realistic scrutiny in 2026, with a deeper focus on measurable commercial returns and the impact on humans.

He added: “OEMs will be seeking new ways to secure business while navigating an increasingly dynamic ecosystem. Traditional channel partners will want to identify ways to optimise value chains while delivering higher levels of service. Meanwhile, those in telecoms will be looking very closely at how to incorporate AI-based tech while figuring out how to deploy additional customer value in a very tight ARPU situation.”

Regarding Walker’s replacement and IDC’s strategy for SA, ITWeb reached out to the company for comment but no response was forthcoming at the time of publishing.