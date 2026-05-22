Meta platforms contribute R16.5bn to SA's economy

The Meta-commissioned study highlights the growing role digital platforms play in South Africa's SME and informal business sectors.

Meta's platforms generated an estimated R16.5 billion in annual economic value for South Africa and are helping nearly one million small businesses operate and grow, according to a new study commissioned by the social media giant.

The findings, published in a report by research firm Public First, come amid rapid growth in SA's digital economy, which is projected to expand from R495 billion today, to R874.5 billion by 2035.

The study also points to artificial intelligence (AI) as a major future growth driver, with the technology expected to contribute a further R528 billion to the country's GDP over the next decade.

The South African findings form part of a broader digital transformation underway across Sub-Saharan Africa. According to Meta, the region's digital economy is expected to grow from approximately $130 billion today, to $300 billion by 2035.

The company says its investments in digital infrastructure generated an estimated $16 billion in economic value for businesses and consumers across the region in 2025.

The report also highlighted that approximately 910 000 South African SMEs used Meta's platforms – including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Threads and Meta AI − in 2025. Collectively, these businesses contributed R47.9 billion to GDP, while messaging services across Meta's ecosystem generated an estimated R21.5 billion in savings by reducing communication costs and improving operational efficiency.

The research found that 87% of South African businesses surveyed said Meta's platforms had helped generate greater revenue, while 90% reported that the platforms had opened access to new markets. In addition, 81% of online adults said the services had helped them feel more connected to their communities.

The findings highlight the growing role digital platforms play in South Africa's SME and informal business sectors. According to the report, township traders and informal entrepreneurs are increasingly using WhatsApp Business to manage orders, communicate with suppliers and reach customers beyond their immediate communities.

“What stands out about South Africa is how our platforms are bridging the gap between the formal and informal economy,” comments Balkissa Ide Siddo, director of public policy for Africa at Meta.

“When a township trader can use WhatsApp Business to manage orders with the same efficiency as a retailer in Sandton, that is real economic inclusion in action.”

Connectivity for all

Meta argues that overcoming infrastructure constraints, connectivity challenges and limited access to advanced technologies will be critical to unlocking the next phase of digital growth across Africa.

The report points to infrastructure investments as a key enabler. Meta-backed 2Africa, one of the world's largest subsea cable projects that was completed last year, landed in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In August 2023, the East African portion of the 2Africa subsea cable landed in Mozambique and Tanzania, resulting in the establishment of a new data centre in the city of Nacala-Porto by Master Power Technologies.

In December 2022, the cable landed in Yzerfontein and Duynefontein, Western Cape, and in January 2023, it landed in Eastern Cape, Gqeberha. In February 2023, it landed in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

Public First estimates the cable could contribute R62.7 billion annually to South Africa's GDP by 2035 and connect an additional 660 000 people to the internet.

African AI

The study also highlights the economic potential of open-source AI technologies. According to the findings, 69% of online business leaders said they would adopt open-source AI tools if they were readily accessible, while 73% of online adults believe AI developed within Sub-Saharan Africa will play an important role in the region's economic growth.

Meta has positioned its open-source AI models, including Llama and No Language Left Behind, as tools that can help local developers build solutions tailored to African markets without the cost barriers associated with proprietary technologies.

The company cited South African edtech firm Foondamate as an example. Built using Meta's Llama models, the AI-powered study assistant is available through WhatsApp and Messenger, and has reportedly been used by more than three million learners.

Alison Neyle, director at Public First, says the findings demonstrate the growing influence of digital platforms across both formal and informal sectors of the economy.

“South Africa's digital transformation is creating new opportunities for businesses, creators and consumers alike.

“The findings show that Meta's platforms are helping South African firms grow across formal and informal sectors, supporting entrepreneurship and strengthening participation in one of the world's most rapidly expanding digital economies,” she notes.

The report is based on economic modelling, business surveys and consumer research conducted by Public First in South Africa during 2025. The research included surveys of online adults and senior business decision-makers, as well as analysis of the economic impact of Meta's platforms and digital infrastructure investments.