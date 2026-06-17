Meta rolls out automated safety controls for teen accounts

Meta hosted the 2026 Youth Online Safety Summit this week.

Social media company Meta has deployed a mandatory system update that automatically shifts teenage user profiles into highly restricted safety configurations.

According to Meta, the backend product overhaul – known as "Teen Accounts" – structurally reshapes data visibility, privacy configurations and messaging access defaults across Instagram and Facebook.

The update was officially showcased on 16 June at the Meta Youth Online Safety Summit in Sandton. The industry gathering was convened during SA's Youth Month to address growing vulnerabilities and the digital well-being of minors online.

Meta's aim is to shift platforms from user-curated choices to systemic boundaries. The changes target users between 13 and 17 years old.

Speaking to ITWeb at the event, Sylvia Musalagani, head of safety policy for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey at Meta, emphasised that younger users require structured platform barriers to complement real-world parental supervision.

Musalagani said software engineering must prioritise core security from inception to achieve lasting digital safety.

Meta said the primary business rationale driving the overhaul is to minimise non-consensual contact, eliminate marketing and algorithmic clutter, and mitigate online risks for minors. The company also aims to shift the operational monitoring burden away from guardians.

Under this framework, accounts belonging to users under 18 are set to private by default. This requires explicit approval for inbound followers and blocks visibility to unapproved connections.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that as we are building this technology, safety by design is at the core of it. That means we have already thought about the safety of the people who are using our platform," Musalagani said.

On the backend, Meta said it applies natural language processing filters to incoming comments. It also mutes notifications automatically through a native "sleep mode" between 10pm and 7am, and runs region-specific content filters that mirror age-appropriate standards.

The filters actively suppress sensitive graphics, violence and cosmetic procedures from algorithmic recommendation feeds, Meta said. Messaging pathways are restricted exclusively to bidirectional connections, ensuring that teens can only receive communications from profiles they already follow.

Musalagani said Meta relies on regional civil society partnerships to translate these global technical parameters into localised digital literacy programmes. This ensures local communities can easily understand and use the system's security features.