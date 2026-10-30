MetroFibre initiative gives youth with disabilities ICT skills

Ntsiki Woco, chief human resources officer at MetroFibre.

A group of 17 young South Africans, almost all of whom live with disabilities, have graduated from MetroFibre’s annual unemployed youth development initiative with an NQF Level 3 qualification in contact centre and business process outsourcing (BPO) support.

The initiative focuses on developing skills in ICT-related disciplines, particularly among unemployed youth living with disabilities.

MetroFibre cited Statistics South Africa research showing the country's youth unemployment rate rose to 47.4% in the second quarter of 2026, while the unemployment rate among people with disabilities is estimated to exceed 90%, and approaches 100% in rural areas.

The South African National Council for the Blind reports that only 2% to 3% of blind people are employed, with most relying on social grants.

The fibre network operator enrolled 19 learners in the learnership in September 2025, with 17 completing it in August 2026. This is the fourth cohort sponsored by MetroFibre under the initiative.

The programme is delivered in partnership with training provider Training Force and funded in full by MetroFibre, covering training costs and a monthly stipend for each learner.

Ntsiki Woco, chief human resources officer at MetroFibre, said the programme sits at the heart of its transformation strategy . "It reflects a commitment we take seriously: tackling South Africa's skills shortage and helping to ease youth unemployment, one opportunity at a time.

“Our focus is on getting young South Africans, including those who battle the additional challenges of living with a disability, into structured learnerships. Most importantly, we want to see them absorbed into permanent employment,” she said.

Woco said the investment was about making a tangible impact on the economy, on society and on the business and industry. “Learnerships allow us to make a fundamental, long-term difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable young citizens.”

MetroFibre sponsors three learnership cohorts each year. One is aimed at existing employees to support career development and skills progression, while the other two target unemployed candidates: one cohort of women and one of people living with disabilities, with programmes specifically in ICT-related disciplines.