Microsoft appoints Naim Yazbeck as MEA president

Microsoft has announced the promotion of Naim Yazbeck to president of Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective 1 July.

The company said since joining Microsoft in 2009, Yazbeck has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as GM, UAE.

Microsoft commented: “A respected and visionary leader with over 25 years of experience in the ICT sector... Among his most notable achievements is spearheading the landmark strategic partnership between Microsoft and G42 aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud and AI technologies across the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration has enabled the region to make significant strides in digital infrastructure, innovation and economic diversification.”

Microsoft also credits Yazbeck with championing several major initiatives to expand access to the company’s cloud services.

In his new role, Yazbeck will oversee Microsoft’s operations across the MEA region, driving strategic initiatives that accelerate digital transformation, expand cloud infrastructure and scale AI skilling across communities.

According to Microsoft, Yazbeck will continue to cultivate partnerships that align with national visions and fuel inclusive economic growth and societal progress, with a focus on deepening Microsoft’s regional footprint, strengthening the partner ecosystem and advancing digital resilience.

Yazbeck said: “We will continue to accelerate digital transformation by investing in cloud infrastructure, advancing AI skilling at scale and forging deep partnerships that align with national visions and ambitions. We are not just building technology – we are building futures, creating jobs and enabling inclusive economic growth across the region.”

Amr Kamel, who most recently served as GM – Global Partner Solutions for Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, will succeed Yazbeck as GM, UAE.