Microsoft SA hosts first AI Skilling Day

Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft.

Microsoft's global artificial intelligence (AI) skilling initiative prioritises 20 countries, with SA and Kenya leading the charge in Africa.

This was revealed by Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft, during Microsoft South Africa’s first AI Skilling Day, on Tuesday, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand.

The event brought together more than 2 000 learners, industry leaders, customers, partners, government officials and community stakeholders dedicated to advancing the future of South Africans.

According to the software giant, the Microsoft AI Skilling Day highlights Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce through innovative AI skilling initiatives for all ages across SA.

As the country accelerates its digital transformation, the role of AI has become increasingly central to economic growth, job creation and social development, noted Microsoft. The day served as a platform to showcase the strides made in equipping citizens with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven economy, and to inspire further investment in digital literacy for all South Africans.

“When launching our AI skilling initiative, we recognised the importance of considering the technology's impact on people, organisations and especially the job market. We understood that we had to take this responsibility seriously,” said Pathon.

Since 2024, Microsoft South Africa has rolled out a comprehensive suite of AI initiatives, including online courses, certification programmes, community outreach and innovation hubs, designed to bridge the digital divide, empower underserved communities and create pathways to employment in emerging AI-related fields.

Earlier this year, Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa, announced the launch of the AI skilling initiative for SA, aimed at empowering 1 million South Africans with in-demand digital skills by 2026.

Pathon added: “There are several ways we wish to reach the 1 million goal, and one of the ways was introducing the AI skills navigator, a one-stop shop platform where you can learn AI to help you increase productivity, accelerate opportunities and give you an amazing assessment tool to assess your level of AI, so that you can move from anxiety to curiosity. Within the AI navigator tool, you will be able to find cyber security career paths, software development, UI/UX, cloud and Azure.”

She said through a partnership with the Youth Employment Services (YES), the company aims to bring 50 000 certifications to SA's youth, so they can gain access to industry recognised certification that enhances their employability prospects.

This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader R5.4 billion investment in SA, which includes expanding hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure to support the nation’s ambition to become a globally competitive AI economy. By combining digital infrastructure, workforce development and AI skilling, Microsoft is fostering innovation, economic growth and job creation.

Microsoft South Africa has also committed R1.3 billion to spur job creation, equipping 200 SMEs and over 2 000 individuals with advanced AI and digital capabilities.

Government and industry collaborations

In his keynote address, Matlole Mampshika, chief director of citizen empowerment and capacity development at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, highlighted how AI has transformed industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, logistics and recruitment.

Matlole Mampshika, chief director, citizen empowerment and capacity development at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

However, he noted there is a mismatch of skills supply and demand in the technology space. “That is why it is not surprising to hear that there are a lot of vacancies out there, while there is a high number of unemployment in the country. A common concern is even though many individuals have furthered their studies at TVET colleges or other tertiary institutions, they still struggle to find employment despite the growing demand for digital skills. There is a huge need for reskilling,” he said.

Mampshika emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships to bridge the gap between education and employment.

“Collaboration between government, various industries, educational institutions, international community, youth structures and labour organisations is imperative to ensure sustainable solutions for South Africa’s economy. Digital transformation is everyone’s business, just play your part.”

He added that thriving in the future job market will require digital skills, therefore, one should not let anxiety hold them back and risk being left behind.

Empowering youth and creating opportunities

A key highlight of AI Skilling Day was the participation of industry players committed to helping young adults take one step closer to employability.

“There is an increasing global divide between nations that create and control advanced technology, and those that simply consume it. We can either position ourselves as leaders in the AI revolution or risk falling behind. Through programmes like this Microsoft AI Skilling Day, we’re ensuring that talented youth from all backgrounds gain the technological confidence they need to drive our country’s competitiveness and help us punch above our weight on the global stage,” said Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES.

“It’s critical for South Africa to develop a generation of youth who are confident and competent with AI technology. Not only do they need to use these tools effectively, but we must also cultivate the talent capable of helping regulate and make AI safer for everyone. As 65% of Microsoft’s Africa market, South Africa has the opportunity to lead the continent in AI adoption and innovation.”