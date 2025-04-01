Microsoft, Core Group forge Surface partnership in SA

Microsoft has partnered with Core Group to roll out Surface hardware, software and solutions to empower local businesses.

South African technology distributor Core Group has announced a new distribution partnership with Microsoft to roll out Surface hardware to local resellers.

The companies expect this collaboration to empower businesses with access to a product portfolio of hardware and software designed for the modern workplace.

“We look forward to bringing these innovative products to our market and enabling our commercial customers the ability to achieve new levels of productivity and success,” says Dian de la Port, CEO of Core Group.

Shaun Reuben, channel lead for South Africa at Microsoft, says: “Core’s proven track record in distribution, combined with their deep knowledge of local markets, ensures that this partnership will be a success.”

The partnership is expected to enrich SA’s tech market with Surface devices, services and solutions.

The collaboration represents a combination of Core Group’s expertise in deployment, management and support, which Microsoft believes will yield consistent pricing and reliability.