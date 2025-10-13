Microsoft extends protection for Windows 10 users

Windows 10 has been a trusted operating system for nearly a decade, says Microsoft SA.

Microsoft South Africa has urged consumers and businesses still running Windows 10 to begin planning their system transition, as the company prepares to end support for the operating system on 14 October.

After that date, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates, software patches, or technical support for Windows 10.

According to the company, while devices will continue to function, they will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats.

“Windows 10 has been a trusted and popular operating system for nearly a decade,” says Microsoft South Africa.

“We recognise that many South Africans continue to rely on it, which is why we’ve introduced the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme to help them transition securely.”

Through the ESU programme, larger organisations can purchase up to three additional years of security updates, or explore cloud-based options such as Windows 365 Cloud PC, which includes extended support.

Microsoft explains that ending support is part of its broader move towards newer, more secure and AI-driven technologies. “Upgrading to Windows 11 is the best way to stay protected, productive and benefit from modern features,” the company adds.

For users with older hardware, Microsoft recommends considering Windows 365 as a flexible cloud alternative that delivers the Windows 11 experience virtually.

“Start planning now,” Microsoft South Africa advises. “If your device supports Windows 11, upgrade to ensure you continue receiving important updates. For those who need more time, ESUs provide a temporary bridge – but the goal should be to move to a supported platform.”

The company says it remains committed to supporting South African customers through the transition, with resources available on the official Microsoft Support site to guide users through upgrade options.