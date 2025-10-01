Vukani Mngxati appointed as Microsoft SA CEO

Vukani Mngxati, CEO of Microsoft South Africa.

Microsoft has appointed Vukani Mngxati as chief executive officer of Microsoft South Africa, effective today.

In a statement, the company says Mngxati’s appointment builds on Microsoft’s more than three decades of partnership and investment in South Africa.

It says this reflects its continued commitment to enable public and private sector companies to unlock the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and drive inclusive economic growth.

In his new role, Mngxati will lead Microsoft’s South African operations, driving initiatives that support the country’s digital and AI transformation.

Microsoft notes he will focus on expanding cloud infrastructure, growing AI skills in local communities, and building partnerships that align with SA’s national development goals.

It adds that Mngxati will draw on his more than 25 years of experience in enterprise modernisation and strategic innovation.

He has held several leadership positions at Accenture, most recently as CEO and board chairman, and pursued an entrepreneurial venture of his own earlier in his career.

With experience in technical and business leadership, Mngxati brings a track record in digital transformation, skills development and strategic innovation to Microsoft South Africa, says the firm. It adds that he has a passion for advancing health, education and employability.

Naim Yazbeck, president for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, comments: “South Africa is at the heart of Microsoft’s vision for inclusive digital transformation, and our commitment to empowering every organisation with the transformative power of AI has never been stronger.

“Vukani’s appointment reflects our deep investment in the country and I am confident in his ability to lead Microsoft South Africa into its next era of innovation and growth. Under his leadership, we will continue to partner with public and private sector customers, partners and communities to unlock new opportunities, accelerate economic progress and ensure the benefits of technology are felt by all.”

Mngxati adds: “Stepping into this role in Microsoft South Africa is a deeply meaningful and proud moment for me. I’m excited to continue the legacy and capitalise on the opportunity to help businesses – public and private, large and small – across SA unlock their full potential through cloud and AI technologies.

“By harnessing the strength of our partner ecosystem and global best practices, we’re not just driving competitiveness in SA; we’re enabling real, sustainable impact. I look forward to working closely with Naim, the South Africa leadership team and our customers and stakeholders, to shape a future that’s inclusive, innovative and digitally-empowered.”

Lillian Barnard, who most recently oversaw the business in SA, has stepped into a new leadership role as chief of enterprise partners, Microsoft Middle East and Africa.