Representatives from Microsoft, the Western Cape Government and partner organisations at the launch of CAPEability AI. (Image supplied)

The Western Cape Government has partnered with Microsoft to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills training, targeting people aged 18 to 35.

The CAPEability AI initiative aims to improve residents' employability and prepare them for an increasingly AI-driven economy, turning digital access into practical skills and economic opportunity in the AI era.

Delivered in collaboration with Microsoft Elevate, CAPEability AI brings together digital and AI learning, career readiness and employability support, with connections to further training, credentials, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

It will leverage existing community infrastructure, including 83 e-Centres and 375 public library service points throughout the Western Cape, helping bring learning and support closer to communities across the province.

Microsoft Elevate is Microsoft's global initiative focused on expanding economic opportunity, workforce readiness and AI skill-building across education , non-profits and communities.

“We cannot build an AI economy that is accessible only to residents who have the best devices, connectivity, education or professional networks,” says Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

“These kinds of innovations must be made more accessible to better prepare our residents, particularly the youth, for the workplace of the future.

“Through CAPEability AI, we will better equip our youth with the skills they need to thrive in a modern and rapidly-evolving job market and economy,” he adds.

The initiative forms part of the provincial government's growth for jobs strategy 2023-2035, which aims to accelerate economic growth and job creation by expanding participation in economic opportunities.

The strategy targets economic growth of between 4% and 6% by 2035, with skills development, technology and a connected economy identified as key priorities.

The partnership comes as demand for AI expertise continues to grow in South Africa. According to a report by the World Bank in June, advertised demand for AI skills has increased by 352% since 2019, with the Western Cape accounting for almost a quarter of advertised vacancies.

However, Microsoft's Global AI Diffusion research ranked South Africa 46th out of 147 economies for AI adoption in early 2026, highlighting the need to broaden access to AI skills and foundational digital training.

The CAPEability AI’s learning pathways cover digital literacy and productivity, AI and Microsoft Copilot, as well as emerging technology skills. Users can assess their existing skill sets and connect to further training, credentials, employment programmes and entrepreneurship support through the platform.

The programme's progress will be assessed through indicators such as course completion, improvements in digital literacy and participants' progression into further learning, internships, entrepreneurship support and employment. Learner feedback will also inform programme reviews.

“The real measure of CAPEability AI will not be how many people complete a course, but what they are able to do with what they learn,” says Tiara Pathon, AI skills director at Microsoft Elevate.

“By combining the Western Cape government’s reach and understanding of its communities with Microsoft’s technology, learning resources and expertise, we can bring the skills and opportunities of the AI economy within reach of more people.”

To sign up, go to the Western Cape Government Portal, or visit one of the 83 Western Cape Government e-Centres or 375 public library service points across the province.