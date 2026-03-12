Millennials embrace service robots but fear job losses

Robots that mimic animals may be more acceptable to Gen Z and Millennials than humanoid machines, the study found. (Image source: 123RF)

A new study by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) shows South African Millennials and Gen Z travellers are intrigued by service robots in tourism, but concerns about their impact on employment and authenticity temper their enthusiasm.

The research paper, titled: “An exploration of the potential use of service robots among Millennials and Gen Zs in nature-based tourism destinations,” is led by Gijsbert Hoogendoorn and published in the Journal of Tourism Futures.

Conducted with collaborators from the University of Pretoria and Tilburg University, the study involved in-depth online interviews with 40 young South Africans from diverse cultural backgrounds. The research aimed to assess how these future travellers view the roles, design and social implications of robots in tourism environments.

Age matters

The study reveals generational differences in attitudes toward automation . Gen Z participants were more likely to question the social and economic implications of robots, highlighting concerns about job losses and inequality.

Millennials, while acknowledging similar issues, were more focused on whether technology might disrupt the authenticity of nature-based experiences.

“Younger participants frequently questioned how the introduction of robots might affect employment opportunities in the tourism sector. These concerns were particularly pronounced in the context of the Global South, where tourism is often viewed as an important source of job creation and economic development.

“Millennials acknowledged similar issues but were generally less focused on the social justice dimension. Instead, they were more likely to question whether technology might detract from the authenticity and natural appeal of tourism experiences.”

This concern reflects broader industry debates about automation in tourism and hospitality , the study finds.

As digital technologies − such as automated check-in systems and artificial intelligence-driven customer service tools − become more common, some traditional service roles are already evolving or declining, while new technology-related jobs are emerging in the sector.

While service robots are increasingly common in Europe and Asia, partly to address shrinking workforces, SA presents a different scenario, notes the study.

“With high unemployment and tourism as a key source of jobs, automation in hospitality could exacerbate labour challenges. Participants recognised the practical benefits of robots, such as consistent service and reduced social pressure, but remained cautious about broader implications.”

Animals versus humans

One of the insights from the research relates to how participants think service robots should look. The study found that many respondents preferred robots that resemble animals rather than humans, particularly in wildlife or nature-based tourism settings.

“Participants suggested that animal-inspired robots would blend more naturally with the environment and appear less unsettling than humanoid machines. Examples mentioned included robotic animals delivering items to guests, or assisting with luggage. In contrast, some respondents described human-like robots as uncomfortable or ‘creepy’, highlighting a psychological barrier commonly referred to as the ‘uncanny valley’ in human-robot interaction.”

The research offers early insights into how service robots might be integrated into SA’s nature-based tourism sector.

It underscores that technological curiosity among youth is tempered by social awareness, suggesting that future adoption strategies must address both novelty and ethical considerations.

For tourism providers considering the adoption of service robots, the researchers highlight several practical considerations. First, businesses should avoid presenting robots as direct replacements for human workers, as this perception may generate resistance among visitors, the study suggests.

“Second, the design and context of robotic services should align with the character of the destination. In nature-based environments, robots that mimic animals or integrate subtly into the setting may be more acceptable than humanoid machines,” it continues.

Finally, operators should recognise that attitudes toward service robots are still evolving. The study emphasises that younger travellers − who will shape future tourism demand − are curious about automation but remain sensitive to its social and economic implications.