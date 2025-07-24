Mimecast appoints global channel lead

Michael McCollough, senior VP of worldwide partners and alliances at Mimecast.

Cyber security firm Mimecast has named Michael McCollough as its senior VP of worldwide partners and alliances.

In a statement, Mimecast said the hire was crucial as the company continues to expand its global partner ecosystem, with a particular emphasis on managed service providers (MSPs).

Mimecast recently launched the Partner ONE MSP programme, an upgrade of its existing partner programme that offers MSPs new products, pricing and support.

McCollough joins with a track record of building high-impact partner ecosystems, having held leadership roles at Anomali, Imperva, Akamai and Dell Managed Services. He brings deep MSP expertise and a global outlook, shaped by years working across APJ, EMEA and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment on his LinkedIn page, McCollough said: “Partnerships are the foundation of everything we do at Mimecast, and I’m honoured to lead and drive growth working with our channel partners, technical alliances and MSP relationships. Mimecast is at the forefront of advancing human risk management, and I’m proud to join a company that is deeply committed to innovation – ensuring our partners have the tools, resources and support they need to succeed to drive growth and customer retention."

The appointment follows a significant growth period for Mimecast, including the 2024 acquisitions of insider threat protection platform, Code42, and AI-powered security start-up for workplace collaboration tools, Aware. Together with Mimecast’s core e-mail security offering, this expanded portfolio presents a “unique service opportunity” for partners, said McCollough.

As over half of Mimecast’s 40 000+ customers are served via MSPs, the partner ecosystem remains a top strategic priority, the company noted. In his new role, McCollough will lead the evolution of Mimecast’s channel and MSP programmes, expand cloud alliances with AWS and Google, and strengthen ties with leading security partners including CrowdStrike, Netskope, SentinelOne and Zscaler. McCollough says his priority is streamlining the customer experience with Mimecast.