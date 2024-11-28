Mimecast upgrades partner programme

James Lee, EMEA VP of partner sales at Mimecast.

Security specialist firm Mimecast has launched the Partner ONE MSP programme, an upgrade of its existing partner programme that offers managed service providers (MSPs) new products, pricing and support.

Mimecast provides cloud-based e-mail security via an AI-powered, API-enabled platform designed to protect organisations from cyber threats and help them manage human risk.

Key benefits of the Partner ONE MSP programme: Growth incentives and rewards.

24/7 support via the Mimecast Knowledge Hub.

Community access for collaboration and troubleshooting.

Training and certification opportunities.

New products, bundles, and pricing.

James Lee, EMEA VP of partner sales at Mimecast, says Mimecast is redefining the partner experience by providing a unified, streamlined approach that enables partners to grow their business and deliver more value to their customers.

The updated partner programme simplifies the onboarding process and offers data-driven customer insights, and a new user experience with an improved partner portal design.

Partners who join the programme can adopt Mimecast’s products into their portfolio and benefit from a streamlined support process and case routing. They also get access to technical team members and senior technical resources, the company added.

MSPs can take advantage of various automated processes such as API automation capabilities, integration with certain third-party marketplaces, as well as bulk remediation and action capabilities.

Mimecast says it serves 42 000 customers across 100 countries, including South Africa, and protects over 27 million end users