Mimecast appoints sales VP to drive African expansion

Mimecast appoints Vishak Raman as senior VP of sales.

Global cyber security firm Mimecast has appointed Vishak Raman as senior VP of sales, international, tasking him with driving growth across Africa, the Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific.

Raman was previously VP of sales for Asia at Fortinet, where he led a team of more than 800 people. He also built Fortinet’s India and South Asia business, including a technical assistance centre in Bangalore that grew to more than 200 engineers.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the cyber security industry, having also held positions at Cisco, FireEye and Tata Communications.

Raman’s focus will be on bringing unified, enterprise-grade protection through the Mimecast platform, backed by a channel and distribution partner ecosystem with the depth to scale.

“My focus is on making it easier for organisations of every size around the globe, including smaller businesses, to access the platform through local expertise and a strong partner ecosystem,” said Raman.

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, cited by Mimecast, 82% of sub-Saharan African organisations say AI-related risks have increased, while 32% report that their cyber resilience falls short of their requirements.

Mimecast's own research found that 69% of South African security leaders believe AI-driven attacks are inevitable within a year, while 60% say their organisations are not fully prepared.

“AI is changing the threat landscape, making attacks faster and more convincing, and every market feels that differently. My job is to make sure customers in each one feel Mimecast is built for them,” Raman added.