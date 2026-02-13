Check Point revs up Africa channel strategy

Vincent Mabaso, head of channel: Africa at Check Point.

Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Vincent Mabaso as head of channel for Africa as it looks to bolster its regional channel strategy, supported by three strategic acquisitions.

Mabaso, who previously served as the company's distribution manager, began his duties as channel head in November 2025. The company has now officially announced the appointment to its market.

As channel head, Mabaso will lead Check Point’s regional channel strategy, with a mandate to accelerate the company’s partner-first model and expand delivery of its prevention-first, unified security platform across the continent. He is tasked with empowering partners to help companies reduce cyber risk, simplify operations and innovate securely in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies, says: “The channel is central to how we deliver value to customers across Africa. Vincent brings a deep understanding of our partner ecosystem and a clear vision for enabling organisations to secure digital transformation while maintaining the prevention-first approach that differentiates Check Point.”

Check Point says companies across Africa are modernising rapidly – expanding into cloud, SaaS, hybrid environments and AI-powered workflows. At the same time, threat actors are becoming more automated and sophisticated.

The company adds that security leaders are under pressure to reduce complexity, gain clearer visibility into risk and enable business growth without increasing operational burden.

Check Point intends to expand the managed security service provider (MSSP) model across Africa, based on the projected growth of this market.

The company's research estimated the size of Africa’s MSSP market at $1.07 billion in 2025, projecting it will reach $1.32 billion by 2030. The managed security services growth rate is advancing at 12.7% a year.

“African enterprises and SMEs need security that enables growth rather than slows it down,” says Mabaso. “Our role is to empower partners with a unified, AI-driven platform that reduces complexity, strengthens resilience and allows organisations to innovate with confidence.”

The company's channel strategy is based on four pillars: hybrid mesh network security, workspace security, exposure management and AI security.

Strategic acquisitions

To support this strategy, Check Point has confirmed three strategic acquisitions: Cyata, Cyclops and Rotate, announced in the release of its financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2025.

Check Point says Cyata, founded in 2024, has developed an AI agent identity management platform that enables organisations to discover active AI agents, map permissions, monitor behaviour and enforce automated security policies. Check Point claims this deal will accelerate its mission to deliver an end-to-end AI security platform for the agentic world.

Cyclops, founded in 2021, provides a cyber asset attack surface management platform that consolidates data across environments to deliver comprehensive asset visibility and risk prioritisation. This acquisition is expected to expand Check Point’s exposure management offering to deliver a complete CTEM solution to the market.

Rotate, an all-in-one platform purpose-built for managed service providers, enhances centralised protection across distributed workforces and SaaS environments. Check Point acquired the company to accelerate workspace momentum in the MSP market.

The company could not divulge the value of any of these acquisitions.

Roi Karo, chief strategy officer at Check Point, says: “As AI reshapes how organisations operate and how threats evolve, security must be fundamentally rethought. The acquisitions we are announcing demonstrate how we are executing on this vision and helping customers securely navigate the AI transformation.”

The company adds that under Mabaso’s leadership, it will invest further in technical training, certifications and sales enablement.