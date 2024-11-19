Minimising the risk of leadership change

Bruce Moepye, Managing Director of Gen2 Enterprise Services, a division of the Gen2 Group. (Image: Supplied)

ITWeb sat down with Bruce Moepye, the Managing Director of Gen2 Enterprise Services, a division of the Gen2 Group, to talk about what can go wrong when a business undergoes a change of leadership.

Moepye starts out by saying that leadership change can disrupt an organisation’s digital transformation journey, often leading to a loss of momentum, misaligned objectives and frustrated employees. He believes that to mitigate these risks, effective strategies must be in place to ensure continuity and success in digital initiatives.

Below is his best practice advice for any business that is experiencing a change in its leadership team:

Set expectations upfront

Clear communication of expectations and deliverables is essential. When organisations embark on digital transformation, they need to establish “guardrails” regarding resources, ROI, benefits tracking and success metrics. These guidelines should be communicated clearly to all stakeholders, including incoming leaders.

Maintain strategic vision

Digital transformation efforts are strategic and require a long-term vision. New leaders should be brought up to speed quickly on ongoing initiatives, understanding the rationale, goals and progress to date. This prevents disruptions caused by personal preferences or unfamiliarity with existing systems.

Implement strong governance

A robust governance structure is crucial for continuity during leadership transitions. A digital transformation office and a steering committee can provide oversight and ensure adherence to the established roadmap. They should also develop a succession plan, ensuring that potential successors are familiar with ongoing initiatives.

Onboard new leaders effectively

Comprehensive onboarding programmes for new leaders can minimise disruptions. These programmes should focus on familiarising new leaders with the current digital transformation efforts, the tools in use and the expected outcomes. This ensures that new leaders can seamlessly integrate into the existing framework without derailing ongoing projects.

Foster a culture of measurement and feedback

Continuous measurement and feedback are vital for the success of digital transformation initiatives. Organisations should regularly monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and adjust strategies based on feedback. This practice helps maintain alignment with strategic goals and ensures that initiatives remain on track.

Combine human and technological elements

Successful digital transformation requires a balance between technology and the human element. Organisations that effectively integrate these aspects will emerge as leaders in their industry. This involves addressing psychological and emotional barriers to technology adoption and ensuring user buy-in.

Conclusion

Minimisng the risks associated with leadership change involves proactive management, clear communication and strategic planning. By setting expectations upfront, maintaining a strategic vision, implementing strong governance, onboarding new leaders effectively, fostering a culture of measurement and feedback and combining human and technological elements, organisations can ensure the continuity and success of their digital transformation efforts.

References

KPMG Global Tech Report 2023