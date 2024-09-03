Mint Group achieves 2024-2025 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award

Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group.

Mint Group, which positions itself as a global technology innovator and a leading Microsoft Global Partner, has been selected for this Business Application’s 2024-2025 Microsoft Inner Circle.

Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank Mint Group in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel.

2024-2025 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2025, as well as virtual meetings between August 2024 and June 2025; they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

“Partners achieving the Inner Circle distinction have demonstrated an exceptional impact helping customers accelerate their AI and digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, and we are honoured to recognise this impact,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program partners who achieve the Business Application Inner Circle distinction stand out for their deep AI, cloud and industry knowledge. They bring specialised IP, business process and technical expertise to customers and help them unlock incremental business value through services and solutions.”

This marks Mint Group’s ninth consecutive year of being awarded Inner Circle status, an impressive testament to the company's enduring commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The accolade reinforces Mint Group's reputation as a leading global technology partner and a vital collaborator in Microsoft’s transformative journey.

Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group, expressed his pride, stating: “We are profoundly honoured to be named a member of the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated teams, the trust our clients place in us and our successful partnership with Microsoft. We eagerly anticipate continuing our path of innovation and excellence on a global scale.”

Mint Group's success story extends beyond its South African origins to a significant presence across CEMA (Central Eastern Europe Middle East) and the UK. By leveraging its expertise across Microsoft’s six Solution Partner designations, Mint Group empowers clients in financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and the public sector. This global reach highlights the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and services, enhancing market entry and ensuring lasting success.