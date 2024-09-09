Mint Group shines at Future of HR Awards 2024

From left to right: Loretta van Heerden (People Manager), Veronica Tzolov (People, Learning & Talent Administrator), Lauren Clark (Head of People).

Mint Group, a global Microsoft Systems Integrator, is delighted to announce its remarkable achievements at the 2024 Future of HR Awards (FOHR), held at Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg, and hosted by Topco Media. The company emerged as a finalist in three categories and proudly took home the prestigious "Best HR Team of the Year" award. These accolades highlight Mint’s commitment to its core values of putting people first, maintaining passion, ensuring quality and upholding integrity.

This year's Future of HR Awards once again celebrated southern Africa's pioneers in human capital management, HR innovation and HR technology. Mint Group's outstanding performance in various categories highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the HR industry.

In addition to winning the "Best HR Team of the Year" award, Mint Group's Head of People, Lauren Clark, was a finalist for the "HR Leader of the Year" award, demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision in shaping the future of HR. Furthermore, Mint Group was the runner-up in the fiercely competitive "Employer of Choice – Large Organisations" category, a testament to its dedication to creating an exceptional workplace environment amid fierce competition.

Clark also had the honour of being a participant in a fireside chat event at the FOHR Conference: "HR in the Age of Digital Transformation", where she spoke about the "HR Leaders Playbook: Essential Skills for Modern Workplaces" with fellow panellist Karen Doyer and event MC Leanne Manas. Her insights and expertise were well-received, further solidifying her position as a thought leader in the HR field. Mint Group’s values were evident in Clark’s contributions, as she emphasised the importance of people-first strategies and values of maintaining passion, delivering quality and acting with integrity.

Reflecting on last year's success, where Mint Group won the "Best Innovation in HR Technology" award, this year's accolades further solidify the company's position as a leader in the HR space. "This recognition shows our commitment to leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance the HR experience for our employees and clients," said Yvonne Dias, Chief Financial Officer at Mint Group. "We believe that our focus on our people and our values is the foundation of our success."

Mint Group's success at the Future of HR Awards 2024 is a testament to its dedication to innovation, employee experience and excellence in the HR field. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success, driven by the collective efforts of its exceptional team.

"Being a part of the Future of HR Awards and Conference is always an honour. This year's recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire People Team. It's inspiring to see our efforts being acknowledged on such a prestigious platform," stated Clark.

Mint Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to all its employees, fondly known as Minties, for their unwavering support and engagement. "This achievement belongs to each one of you," said Clark. "Thank you for being engaged supporters of our People Team and for contributing to our continued success."

These accolades not only highlight the success of Mint Group, but also serve as a reminder of the company’s unwavering commitment to its core values. By putting people first, Mint Group continues to set a high standard in the HR industry.