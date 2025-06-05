Mint Group wins at Africa Tech Week Awards 2025.

Mint Group is proud to announce its success at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2025, where it was named the winner in the Public Sector Digital Innovator category and honoured as a finalist for Technology Company of the Year. These recognitions highlight Mint’s growing influence as a leader in digital transformation and its commitment to creating meaningful impact across the continent.

The awards celebrate the most forward-thinking organisations shaping the future of African technology. To be acknowledged in two of the event’s most competitive categories is a powerful testament to the outcomes Mint continues to deliver in both the public and private sectors.

“This recognition validates the bold work our teams are doing to re-imagine what is possible with technology,” said Ronelle Naidoo, Chief Sales Officer at Mint Group. “To be honoured among Africa’s top innovators is a privilege and a reminder of why we do what we do.”

Public sector excellence: Creating tomorrow in healthcare

Mint Group was awarded Public Sector Digital Innovator for its transformative work at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Africa’s largest hospital. In partnership with Microsoft and the Gauteng Department of Health, Mint led a project that digitised more than 800 000 patient records, reduced patient processing time by 40% and created over 100 jobs for previously unemployed youth.

This solution introduced cloud-based infrastructure and intelligent systems into a high-pressure healthcare environment. More than a digital upgrade, it was a structural transformation that improved access to care, empowered frontline workers and established a blueprint for public sector innovation.

Finalist for Technology Company of the Year

Mint Group was also named a finalist in the Technology Company of the Year category. This recognition reflects the company’s continued delivery of enterprise-scale innovation, customer-focused solutions and measurable outcomes across multiple industries.

As a Microsoft Inner Circle Partner with a presence in five global regions, Mint supports leading organisations in healthcare, financial services, insurance, manufacturing and government with solutions that enable smarter operations and better experiences. From AI-enabled platforms to data-driven decision making, Mint continues to lead digital advancement across sectors.

Defining moment for African innovation

Africa Tech Week 2025 was more than an awards ceremony. It was a celebration of excellence, a platform for progress and a moment to spotlight the companies shaping the continent’s digital future. For Mint Group, the recognition affirms a decade-long mission to use technology not only as a tool for growth, but as a catalyst for inclusion, empowerment and long-term change.

From digitising hospitals to modernising enterprise systems, Mint’s work reflects what is possible when innovation meets purpose. These awards are a celebration of the people, partnerships and progress behind every solution.