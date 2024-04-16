Mint Group wins EMEA Enterprise category in 2024 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Awards

Mint fosters a vibrant community for women in technology.

Mint Group proudly announces its recognition as the EMEA Enterprise winner in the 2024 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Awards. This prestigious accolade celebrates Mint Group's exceptional commitment to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion (D&I) within the technology industry.

The awards programme, which spans three IAMCP regions (EMEA, APAC and Americas) and two business categories (SMB and Enterprise), acknowledges Microsoft partners and IAMCP members that exemplify diverse company cultures rooted in equality, inclusion and tolerance.

"We are thrilled to be named the EMEA Enterprise winner in the 2024 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Awards," said Lauren Clark, Head of People at Mint Group. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cultivating a workplace environment where diversity is celebrated and every individual is empowered to thrive."

Mint Group's commitment to D&I is evident through a multitude of initiatives that champion inclusivity across various dimensions:

Connect: Spearheading the South African chapter of The Women in Tech (WIT) Network since 2015, Mint fosters a vibrant community for women in technology, promoting networking and collaboration.

Outreach: Partnering with GirlCodeZA, Mint provides opportunities for marginalised girls to access STEM education, empowering them to pursue careers in technology.

Mentor: Active involvement with Girls in Tech South Africa enables Mint to mentor aspiring female tech professionals, fostering growth and guidance within the industry.

Empower: Through partnerships with organisations like Techno Girls and eDEAF, Mint empowers young women with hands-on STEM skills training and mentorship opportunities.

Mint Group's comprehensive D&I efforts extend beyond gender diversity to encompass initiatives that empower people with disabilities, confront ageism in the workplace, support underprivileged communities and promote racial diversity.

"We believe that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and success," added Clark. "This award reaffirms our commitment to creating an inclusive future for all and inspires us to continue championing diversity in everything we do."