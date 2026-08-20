More council centres go cashless in Cape Town

Cape Town expands cashless operations to three additional customer centres and motor vehicle licensing offices.

The City of Cape Town is expanding its cashless payment initiative to three additional customer interaction centre and motor vehicle registration and licensing (MVRL) offices, from 1 September.

This follows a pilot of cashless transactions at the Table Bay Mall and Durbanville customer interaction centre and MVRL offices, and the Bellville MVRL office.

In a statement, the city lists Strand, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein as the facilities next on the phased expansion project.

As part of the initiative, customers visiting these offices will no longer be able to make payments using cash, it says.

“The experience gained through the pilot has provided the city with valuable insights and will inform the phased expansion of the initiative to additional facilities,” says councillor Siseko Mbandezi, mayoral committee member for finance.

“The city will continue to monitor the implementation of cashless transactions as we explore opportunities to extend the initiative to additional customer service facilities.

“This forms part of our commitment to improving the customer experience, strengthening operational efficiency and providing secure and convenient municipal services.”

The legislative capital of South Africa has committed to ramping up efforts to modernise customer services and create a more efficient service environment for residents and staff.

In line with the customer centre and MVRL offices expansion, the city has also enabled an online appointment booking system.

The city encourages customers to prepare for the change by ensuring they have access to suitable payment methods when visiting the Strand, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein offices, as well as the Table Bay Mall, Bellville MVRL and Durbanville facilities.