More satellite services to descend on Africa

Direct-to-device satellite technology could extend mobile coverage into remote areas across Africa. (Image created via Gemini)

Starlink’s current inability to enter the South African market highlights the regulatory hurdles facing satellite connectivity providers, as licensing requirements remain a key consideration for companies seeking to expand their presence across Africa.

This was one of several discussion points highlighted during a GSM Association (GSMA) webinar this week, focusing on the global and African satellite services landscape.

The webinar highlighted findings from the GSMA Intelligence Satellite and NTN Tracker for the third quarter of 2026, which identify growing commercial satellite activity and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, allowing compatible mobile devices to connect through satellites.

SA is attracting a growing field of satellite players, with Amazon Leo preparing to enter through Herotel, and providers such as Avanti Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb expanding services for businesses, mobile backhaul and underserved areas.

Across Africa, the landscape is shifting from satellite broadband towards D2D connectivity, with Airtel Africa and Starlink already commercially offering Starlink Mobile in the DRC, while operators including MTN and Vodacom pursue partnerships to extend coverage beyond terrestrial networks, notes the report.

It states the African market is ripe for more global satellite players to set up presence, with several countries − including SA, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe − where additional satellite connectivity is planned or remains in testing.

This points to a potential expansion of satellite-enabled mobile services across the region, although the report does not specify launch dates for these markets.

GSMA head of research and consulting Tim Hatt explained: “Broadly speaking, deployment of satellite services will continue across Africa, subject to the licensing and regulatory requirements that need to be met. Africa still has the highest share of its population in a coverage gap, as well as one of the highest shares in a usage gap.

“There is therefore a rationale for mobile operators to work with satellite partners to extend connectivity into underserved areas. We have seen a lot of activity in this space, which I would expect to continue.”

The discussion comes amid growing interest in satellite-based connectivity as an alternative way to extend internet access to underserved areas, particularly in Africa, where large parts of the population remain outside conventional network coverage, or do not use available connectivity services.

The report highlights that satellite businesses experienced mixed success in some African markets, noting that commercial viability would depend on several regulatory factors beyond the availability of satellite technology.

It references Senegal, where Starlink's licence was provisionally suspended following a challenge by Sonatel over the authorisation framework. The case illustrates how disputes over regulatory approval can influence the rollout of satellite connectivity.

“Regulation, spectrum access and national sovereignty are increasingly important factors in the satellite market. Governments and operators are seeking greater control over critical connectivity infrastructure, while satellite providers must navigate different national regulatory requirements,” the report notes.

GSMA head of research and consulting Tim Hatt.

Hinging on licensing compliance

SA’s Electronic Communications Act requires individual electronic communications service and network service licence-holders to meet a minimum 30% ownership threshold for historically disadvantaged groups.

Starlink’s global ownership structure has made this requirement a central obstacle to its entry into SA.

Asked by ITWeb if Starlink is expected to open shop in SA in the near future, Luciana Camargos, GSMA’s head of spectrum, answered: “I think it really depends on whether Starlink will comply with the licensing requirements in South Africa, which is the case in a lot of markets around the world, and licensing rights can come with quite a lot of obligations.”

Camargos highlighted the importance of regulatory compliance for satellite operators entering African markets, warning that licensing obligations could influence their commercial prospects.

However, the US-based low Earth orbit satellite internet service provider previously reaffirmed its commitment to SA.

Ryan D Goodnight, senior director of Starlink Market Access, in a letter addressed to trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau on 14 June 2025, said: “Starlink has been interested in providing high-speed internet to South Africa since we first deployed our constellation and began service.

“Additionally, while it should go without saying, we are fully committed to providing service as a legally compliant company, as we do all around the world.”

He stated that Starlink has never sought an exemption from broad-based black economic empowerment laws, nor has the company asked for any special treatment.

Uninterrupted connectivity

The report highlights Africa’s connectivity gaps as a potential growth opportunity for satellite providers and mobile network operators considering partnerships to extend services into underserved areas.

It points to D2D satellite services as an emerging part of the connectivity landscape. Such services are already available to some extent, with broader coverage across Africa and much of the world expected towards the end of the decade, depending on the provider.

Also known as satellite-to-phone technology, D2D could help operators reach communities in areas where building conventional mobile infrastructure is difficult or expensive. Rather than relying exclusively on terrestrial base stations, operators can use satellite networks to extend connectivity into locations that are challenging to serve, the report states.

“For businesses, the commercial appeal of satellite connectivity extends beyond reaching areas without conventional network coverage. Uninterrupted connectivity is a key selling point, particularly for organisations experiencing persistent connectivity problems.

“Recent direct-to-device trials indicate a path towards extending mobile coverage without building terrestrial infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. It also identifies broadband, enterprise connectivity and network resilience as potential applications as satellite capacity and regulatory approvals develop,” notes the report.