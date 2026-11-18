MTN group CEO and president Ralph Mupita. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | MTN images)

MTN is reversing the asset -light strategy it began in 2012, telling the Competition Tribunal that shifts in inflation, currencies and energy costs changed the sums, as it seeks approval to buy IHS Towers in a R37.3 billion deal.

Addressing the Competition Tribunal yesterday during hearings for MTN’s bid to buy IHS Towers, group CEO Ralph Mupita explained why the group had moved away from the asset-light strategy it began pursuing in 2012.

Under that strategy, MTN sold its passive infrastructure to tower companies and leased it back. Its transactions with IHS included the sale of 9 151 Nigerian towers in 2014, followed by a second tranche of 4 696 towers in 2015, as well as tower portfolios in Rwanda and Zambia.

South Africa was the last market in which MTN completed the process, selling about 5 700 towers to IHS in 2022 for approximately R6.4 billion – leaving MTN with a 24.7% stake in IHS Towers. IHS is one of the world’s largest tower companies, with nearly 29 000 towers across Africa, serving mobile network operators in five key MTN markets.

However, Mupita said a strategic review about two years ago found that the economic conditions underpinning the decision had changed.

“We looked at the conditions broadly across the markets that had changed and, as a group, we took the view that if the opportunity arose for us to be able to acquire the towers back across our various markets, we would look at that opportunity.”

Safety net

MTN’s proposed acquisition of IHS for $2.2 billion – or R37.3 billion at this morning’s exchange rate of close on R17 – fits into the mobile operator’s Ambition 2030 strategy, which is built on three pillars: connectivity, fintech and digital infrastructure, said Mupita.

At the beginning of last month, the Competition Commission recommended the tribunal conditionally approve the deal, noting the proposed transaction raises competition and public interest concerns.

As a result, it has recommended conditions to protect jobs and historically-disadvantaged persons (HDPs) ownership, preserve existing customer rights, ensure renewals of all existing lease agreements are negotiated fairly and that no customer is disadvantaged relative to MTN SA.

MTN’s share and buyback moves with IHS Towers. (Image created with GenAI)

In addition, the conditions look to ensure fair, equitable and non-discriminatory access to infrastructure by mobile network operators (MNOs) and non-MNO customers of IHS and prevent preferential treatment of MTN SA, says the commission.

“The conditions also safeguard competitively-sensitive customer information, support small, medium and micro enterprise and HDP participation in new tower sites, and maintain IHS as an operationally independent entity,” says the anti-trust body.

“MTN is not asking the tribunal to vary the agreed conditions. We support approval of the transaction on the basis of these conditions, and we’re committed to implementing them fully and in good faith,” Mupita said.

Taken a vow

Mupita added that MTN had committed to retaining existing black economic empowerment ownership in IHS South Africa, while at least 40% of MTN South Africa’s new build-to-suit requirements would go to qualifying small, medium and micro enterprises and historically-disadvantaged providers.

Africa’s largest mobile operator sees the digital infrastructure business as strategically being composed of fibre, data centres and towers. “All of these three businesses under the digital infrastructure are open access business,” said Mupita.

MTN recognised that owning critical infrastructure carried responsibilities beyond shareholder interests and is committed to maintaining IHS as an open-access infrastructure provider, Mupita noted. “A tower becomes more productive when it serves multiple tenants.”

The deal will create a vertical relationship between MTN as IHS’s owner, and MTN South Africa as a customer, although MTN’s CEO says there will not be common directors between IHS South Africa and MTN South Africa. “If it’s available to MTN SA, it’s available to everybody,” Mupita added.

Tower companies are directly regulated in most of MTN’s markets, including Nigeria, where the Nigerian Communications Commission is the regulator, and MTN would have “no issue whatsoever” if South Africa introduced the same principles, Mupita said.