MTN Group CEO joins GSMA board

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita has been named deputy chairperson of the GSM Association’s (GSMA’s) board.

This follows last month’s announcement of Gopal Vittal, CEO of the Bharti Airtel Group, as the new chairperson of the board.

Vittal and Mupita will serve for the remainder of the board term, until the end of 2026.

Mupita will support the chairperson and board in overseeing the strategic direction of the organisation, says the GSMA in a statement.

Vivek Badrinath, director-general of the GSMA, comments: “My warmest congratulations to Mr Mupita on being elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA board. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the board.”

Mupita says: “This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa.

“Mobile technology will play a critical part in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities and unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the global South, ensuring no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future.

“I am committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA, which plays a pivotal role in representing the global mobile ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry.”

The GSMA is the global telecoms industry body, representing global mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

It also provides the stage for the mobile ecosystem to convene at the MWC and M360 events, including MWC Barcelona, formerly Mobile World Congress.

Mupita has been MTN Group president and CEO since September 2020, after previously serving as the group’s chief financial officer.

He holds a BSc Engineering (Hons) and MBA from the University of Cape Town, and has completed the general management programme at Harvard Business School.