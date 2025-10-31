Sectors
  • MTN, ICASA facilitate debate on SA’s digital inclusion

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 31 Oct 2025
The MTN SA and ICASA delegation.
MTN South Africa and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) yesterday met to discuss measures to reduce the cost to communicate.

The engagement, according to MTN SA, forms part of its ongoing multi-stakeholder strategy aimed at enhancing collaboration with key in government, business and civil society.

The discussion also focused on continued investment in infrastructure, of government and society, and collaborative solutions to industry challenges, it reveals.

“[Our] engagement is not just about regulation; it’s about collaboration and getting to know you, MTN,” says ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi. “By working together, we can unlock the full potential of technology to bridge the digital divide, empower communities, and strengthen South Africa’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.”

Incoming deputy CEO of MTN SA Yolanda Cuba adds: “At MTN, we recognise that open and constructive engagement with our regulators and partners is essential to building a sustainable, inclusive and competitive telecoms industry.

“We are committed to working closely with ICASA and all stakeholders to ensure that every South African benefits from the power of reliable, affordable and innovative connectivity.”

