MTN spends R33bn on black-owned SMME suppliers

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN Group and major subsidiary MTN South Africa spent R33.4 billion on black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in 2024.

This resulted in the company maintaining level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor status during the year.

This is according to MTN’s annual B-BBEE compliance report, which it says was compiled by an independent verification agency.

B-BBEE is a legislative framework in South Africa aimed at addressing the inequalities of Apartheid by promoting the economic participation of black South Africans in the economy.

According to the telecommunications company, it successfully diversified its value and supply chain by providing more opportunities to black-owned SMMEs, leading to an increased spend with targeted suppliers over the years.

The company says its spend on 51% black-owned vendors increased from R7.1 billion in 2019, to R9.3 billion in 2024.

It adds that spend on 30% black women-owned vendors rose from R10.4 billion in 2019, to R18.9 billion in 2024; while on exempted micro enterprises and qualifying small enterprises it went up from R3.8 billion in 2019, to R4 billion in 2024; and designated groups from R1 billion in 2016, to R1.2 billion in 2024.

“Our commitment to transformation and focused execution has yielded measurable successes across several elements of the B-BBEE scorecard, including notable improvements in management control, skills development and preferential procurement,” says MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“As a result of our recruitment and talent management strategies, we increased black representation in management across all levels and enhanced female representation on the board of directors. This is part of our goal of achieving gender equity by 2030,” he adds.

“At MTN South Africa, we see our level one B-BBEE achievement not just as a milestone, but as a reaffirmation of our purpose to lead with impact,” says MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

“Transformation is deeply embedded in our DNA; it guides how we invest, how we empower and how we connect South Africans to real opportunities. We are proud to be part of building a future where inclusive growth drives true progress, for all.”