MTN reshapes board with five new appointments

Herman Bosman and Saf Yeboah-Amankwah, MTN independent non-executive directors.

MTN Group is implementing a board refresh as part of its long-term succession planning and strategic alignment.

The telecoms operator has appointed five new independent non-executive directors, while preparing for the departure of two long-serving members.

Herman Bosman, Ouma Rasethaba, Stéphane Richard, Ignatius Sehoole and Saf Yeboah-Amankwah will join the board, effective 31 March.

Their appointment is expected to boost the group’s governance capabilities as it advances its digital and financial inclusion agenda across Africa.

Stan Miller and Nkululeko Sowazi will retire as non-executive directors at the company’s annual general meeting on 29 May, concluding nearly a decade of service .

MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas framed the changes within the context of the company’s evolving strategy, stating: “These changes are part of the group’s comprehensive succession planning to ensure delivery against our evolved Ambition 2030 strategy. They also reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, expertise and strategic oversight.

“The board will temporarily expand to accommodate new appointments during the transition period and will gradually reduce as directors retire and succession plans progress.”

Jonas also acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing directors, noting their role in steering the business through a complex operating environment.

Leadership changes are also taking place at subsidiary level. At MTN South Africa, Mike Harper will step down as chairman on 31 March, after close to a decade in the role.

He will be succeeded by Sindi Mabaso Koyana, who assumes the position on 1 April, while continuing to serve on the MTN Group board. Noluthando Gosa will also join the MTN South Africa board.

“The board changes underscore MTN’s focus on reinforcing governance structures and aligning leadership with its long-term growth ambitions, particularly as it scales digital platforms and financial services across its markets,” says the operator.

Stéphane Richard AND Ouma Rasethaba, MTN independent non-executive directors.

The newly appointed directors:

Herman Bosman is a seasoned banking executive with experience in corporate and investment banking. He has held senior leadership roles at Standard Bank Group, including CEO of corporate and investment banking, where he oversaw large-scale financing, capital markets and advisory operations across Africa.

Ouma Rasethaba is a legal professional and advocate with expertise in regulatory frameworks, governance and public policy. She has served in various leadership roles in the public and private sectors, contributing to legal reform, compliance and institutional oversight.

Stéphane Richard is former CEO of Orange, where he led one of the world’s largest telecoms operators. His tenure focused on digital transformation, expansion in emerging markets, and strengthening telecoms infrastructure and services.

Ignatius Sehoole served as CEO of KPMG South Africa and brings experience in auditing, risk management and financial oversight across multiple industries.

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah has held senior executive roles in multinational corporations, including at Intel. His background spans strategy, operations and emerging markets, with a focus on technology-driven growth and digital innovation.