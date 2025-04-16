MTN revamps app, adds ‘personalised experiences’

MTN users can check when they are due for an upgrade and manage their home internet portfolio via the app.

MTN has upgraded its mobile app, to improve the user experience. According to a statement, the app, launched in 2019, now offers personalised experiences with strengthened security to combat fraud.

Following beta-testing in February, the app allows users to manage their prepaid plans, SuperFlex plans and upgrades, set limits, track data usage, view balances and access invoices.

The new DataShare function facilitates data sharing with family and friends, while Made4U offerings provide services tailored to the customer’s usage profile.

“This launch unlocks a new app that is smarter and built to adapt to ever-evolving customer needs,” says Tania Ladopoulou, GM of online and telesales at MTN South Africa.

“Users can check when they are due for an upgrade and manage their home internet portfolio, bypassing the customary line-ups on the app.”

The app features a dark mode, minimising eye strain and enhancing power conservation.

Future features will enable customers to link all their MTN numbers in one app, allowing users to manage their MTN services in one place, adds Ladopoulou.

“The app is zero-rated, meaning that customers can use it at no cost, or without spending any of their own data. This makes it a convenient way to recharge on the go when you have run out of data.

“After the beta phase success, we are ready for nationwide rollout.”

Sky plan management, business account management, and management of mobile money (MoMo) and insurance accounts are still in the pipeline, says MTN.

Customers can download the revamped MTN app from the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.