MultiChoice finds ‘home’ for Showmax content

African series will remain widely available after Showmax’s closure, says Canal+ company MultiChoice.

MultiChoice has made contingency plans for the original content and select titles from its Showmax video streaming service .

This, as the streaming platform is set to close on 30 April.

In a statement issued this morning, the company says Showmax Originals and select titles will move to DStv Stream, in a dedicated Showmax section within the app.

The titles will become part of the live-streaming available on DStv’s standalone streaming service.

Showmax Originals will be available to DStv Compact and DStv Premium satellite and streaming-only customers via the DStv Stream app, it states.

“Showmax helped unlock a wave of world-class African storytelling,” says Nomsa Philiso, director of content, general entertainment English- and Portuguese-speaking territories at MultiChoice.

“Series like The Wife, Youngins, Devilsdorp and Adulting, along with productions from Nigeria, Kenya and across the continent, were created through collaboration between MultiChoice’s content teams and local producers. That commitment to African storytelling does not change.”

“This move brings together Showmax Originals, on-demand entertainment and live television in a single platform designed around how audiences want to watch and enjoy their content today,” comments Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice SA, the broadcasting services licensee.

The company indicates that more content will be added over the coming weeks.

MultiChoice, which was recently acquired by French media giant Canal+, confirmed earlier this month that it would shut down the subscription video-on-demand platform launched in South Africa in August 2015.

The Competition Commission, which recommended the Competition Tribunal approve the Canal+ and MultiChoice deal with conditions, said it will investigate the imminent demise of Showmax, saying it had received concerns from several service providers.