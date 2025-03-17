Subscribe
Sectors
Companies
About

MultiChoice hikes prices for DStv, Showmax

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 17 Mar 2025
MultiChoice says for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, a concurrent stream on any device has been added.
MultiChoice says for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, a concurrent stream on any device has been added.

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice South Africa has announced its annual price and product adjustments for DStv and Showmax.

Byron Du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice SA, says: “Recognising the financial pressures faced by South African households, MultiChoice has implemented considered adjustments, focusing on enhancing value across its packages, with certain products receiving no increase, including all DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies and Showmax Entertainment with the ADD Movies premium movie bolt-on being reduced to just R49pm, a 38% price reduction.”

In a statement, MultiChoice says for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, a concurrent stream on any device has been added, allowing customers to enjoy entertainment on more devices and in more environments.

It adds that Compact customers will also be getting five new channels, including the SuperSport Action channel and four new general entertainment offerings.

In addition, Compact customers can view the new season of local production Shaka Ilembe. There will be three new channels added for the Family package and two new channels for Access customers.

A summary of these value-adds, in addition to existing Showmax benefits, is included in the table below:

PackageAdjustment per monthFree additional streamShowmax discountNew channels
Premium+R50Yes100%-
Compact Plus+R40Yes40%-
Compact+R10Yes40%CBS Justice, Africa Magic Showcase, Curiosity, History Channel and SuperSport Action.
Family+R10-40%Comedy Central, HGTV and Disney Channel.
Access+R11-40%Zee World and Nicktoons
EasyView+R1--SuperSport Schools
Access fee+R5---
Add Movies-R30---

A summary of new pricing is included in the table below:

2025 MultiChoice price adjustments:

SatelliteOld Price (ZAR)AdjustmentNew Price (ZAR)
Premium929+50979
Compact Plus619+40659
Compact469+10479
Family329+10339
Access139+11150
Easyview29+130
Access Fees120+5125
Add Movies79-3049
StreamingOld Price (ZAR)AdjNew Price (ZAR)
DStv StreamVariousZeroVarious
Showmax99Zero99
Showmax PL69+3099
ShowmaxEntertainment mobile45+449
ShowmaxEntertainment mobile and football99+20119
ShowmaxEntertainment and football140+9149

MultiChoice adds that as announced in the recent national budget, the South African VAT rate will increase by 0.5% to 15.5% from 1 May 2025.

As a result, it says, pricing will need to be adjusted for this higher VAT rate effective 1 May. “We will communicate the impact of this VAT increase on your package pricing during April 2025,” says the company.

See also
DStv relaxes stance on concurrent streaming
DStv Stream now allows viewers to restart live events

Share