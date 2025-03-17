MultiChoice hikes prices for DStv, Showmax

MultiChoice says for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, a concurrent stream on any device has been added.

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice South Africa has announced its annual price and product adjustments for DStv and Showmax.

Byron Du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice SA, says: “Recognising the financial pressures faced by South African households, MultiChoice has implemented considered adjustments, focusing on enhancing value across its packages, with certain products receiving no increase, including all DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies and Showmax Entertainment with the ADD Movies premium movie bolt-on being reduced to just R49pm, a 38% price reduction.”

In a statement, MultiChoice says for Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers, a concurrent stream on any device has been added, allowing customers to enjoy entertainment on more devices and in more environments.

It adds that Compact customers will also be getting five new channels, including the SuperSport Action channel and four new general entertainment offerings.

In addition, Compact customers can view the new season of local production Shaka Ilembe. There will be three new channels added for the Family package and two new channels for Access customers.

A summary of these value-adds, in addition to existing Showmax benefits, is included in the table below:

Package Adjustment per month Free additional stream Showmax discount New channels Premium +R50 Yes 100% - Compact Plus +R40 Yes 40% - Compact +R10 Yes 40% CBS Justice, Africa Magic Showcase, Curiosity, History Channel and SuperSport Action. Family +R10 - 40% Comedy Central, HGTV and Disney Channel. Access +R11 - 40% Zee World and Nicktoons EasyView +R1 - - SuperSport Schools Access fee +R5 - - - Add Movies -R30 - - -

A summary of new pricing is included in the table below:

2025 MultiChoice price adjustments:

Satellite Old Price (ZAR) Adjustment New Price (ZAR) Premium 929 +50 979 Compact Plus 619 +40 659 Compact 469 +10 479 Family 329 +10 339 Access 139 +11 150 Easyview 29 +1 30 Access Fees 120 +5 125 Add Movies 79 -30 49 Streaming Old Price (ZAR) Adj New Price (ZAR) DStv Stream Various Zero Various Showmax 99 Zero 99 Showmax PL 69 +30 99 ShowmaxEntertainment mobile 45 +4 49 ShowmaxEntertainment mobile and football 99 +20 119 ShowmaxEntertainment and football 140 +9 149

MultiChoice adds that as announced in the recent national budget, the South African VAT rate will increase by 0.5% to 15.5% from 1 May 2025.

As a result, it says, pricing will need to be adjusted for this higher VAT rate effective 1 May. “We will communicate the impact of this VAT increase on your package pricing during April 2025,” says the company.