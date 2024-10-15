Mutually-beneficial partnerships central to Huawei’s strategy

Li Peng, corporate senior vice-president and president of ICT sales and service at Huawei.

Technology giant Huawei has reiterated its commitment to its partner ecosystem, as it focuses on its digital and intelligent transformation journey.

This is according to Li Peng, corporate senior vice-president, president of ICT sales and service at Huawei, delivering the opening address at the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit.

Huawei hosted its summit yesterday on the sidelines of the GITEX Global 2024 exhibition in Dubai, bringing together stakeholders, customers and partners. The summit was held under the theme: “Accelerate industrial digitalisation and intelligence”.

Huawei announced its “all intelligence” strategy last year. This, according to the company, is driven by the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises that is picking up speed.

Peng said Huawei is committed to building a healthy, open and mutually-beneficial partner ecosystem.

He noted Huawei’s partnerships in the enterprise market are steadily increasing, with more than 47 000 partners joining Huawei, to date. Since January, its partnerships have grown by more than 18%.

“We have also established 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners. Together with over 30 solution partners in the United Arab Emirates, we have developed more than 20 solutions to meet local industry needs.”

The focus isn’t only on large enterprises, he stated, noting that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have joined the fold, in an effort to go digital.

In addition, Huawei helps partners innovate their business and service models. For example, in SA, the company worked with BCX – the Telkom IT services unit – to build a cloud management platform to serve more than 100 SMEs, he stated.

“The flexible cloud model helps SMEs lease or buy network services, solving their operation and maintenance challenges and reducing capex by over 20%.”

In terms of the knowledge and skills pipeline the digital or intelligent journey requires, Peng said Huawei has been working hard to help build local digital talent.

“Together with universities around the world, we have opened a series of ICT Academies to serve local communities. These academies have trained more than 36 000 ICT engineers and 1 000 developers in Egypt. In Saudi Arabia, over 32 000 students have received ICT training and 6 500 professionals have obtained Huawei ICT certification.

“Moving forward, we will continue to use benefits as a bridge, integrity as a foundation, and rules as a guarantee when working with our partners. By working together, we can develop more targeted and scalable solutions, and drive success in global markets.

“Digital and intelligent transformation should not be a privilege for the few. It should be a benefit for all,” said Peng.

The 44th edition of GITEX is currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, the tech exhibition welcomed over 6 500 exhibitors, 1 800 start-ups and 1 200 investors from more than 180 countries.