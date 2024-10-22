Navigating the complexities of SA's Companies Act and recent amendments

Staying on top of legislative and regulatory changes.

For a business owner, staying ahead of legislative and regulatory changes – especially with the latest amendments to the Companies Act No. 16 of 2024 – can feel overwhelming.

These amendments aim to align corporate governance with global best practices, enhance legal clarity and ensure a conducive environment for business growth while protecting stakeholder interests.

It is already difficult to navigate through the complexities of good governance and compliance; however, it’s crucial for South African companies and business owners to be aware of these changes. Yet, many South African companies and business owners may not fully grasp the scope and the implications on them as individuals.

Question: Are we, as business owners, prepared for these shifts/amendments?

Key areas affected include:

Remuneration policy and reports

Social and ethics committees

Validation of irregular share creation

Financial assistance

Business rescue proceedings

Beneficial ownership

Annual returns and financial statements

Company name changes

Mediation, conciliation and arbitration

In addition, significant amendments to Sections 77 and 162 now address:

Director liability

Director delinquency and probation

All of these changes demand attention while you continue managing daily operations and maintaining profitability. While starting a company is easy, maintaining compliance and navigating legal obligations is not always the case.

Your first point of call is the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, known in South Africa simply as the CIPC. As the regulatory body that is responsible for the registration, regulation and oversight of companies, intellectual property (like trademarks, patents and designs), and related matters, they are empowered by the Act under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, to clamp down on companies that are not in compliance with requirements.

To manage all the above and ensure compliance, it is highly recommended to utilise a skilled and appropriately qualified company secretary.

What is a company secretary?

A company secretary plays a critical role in ensuring your business’s integrity, transparency and accountability. With increasingly complex reporting, compliance and governance requirements, company secretaries are key players in areas like:

Corporate governance

Board meetings

Company compliance

Shareholder relations

Corporate records

Legal and regulatory compliance

Ethics and risk management

Gone are the days when company secretaries were simply administrative assistants. This role has evolved into a specialised field, vital to the long-term success of any organisation. However, for small to medium-sized businesses, hiring a full-time company secretary can add significant overhead costs.

Outsourced company secretarial services

SoluGrowth simplifies and streamlines this process by offering a comprehensive suite of company secretarial outsourcing services that keep your business running smoothly, compliant and efficient.

Whether you’re launching a start-up or ensuring compliance for an established company, SoluGrowth’s 360-degree solutions lift the burden of compliance off your shoulders. Our services align with the legal requirements set by the CIPC, ensuring that you avoid sanctions and penalties for non-compliance.

In addition to core secretarial services, SoluGrowth offers additional value-added registration solutions to save you time and money. These include:

SARS registrations

BEE filings

Business bank account set-up

UIF registration

Employment equity registration

COIDA (WCA) registration

By partnering with SoluGrowth, you gain access to expert guidance and support, allowing you to focus on running your core business with the same passion and drive that sparked its creation.

Outtakes

Today, company secretarial services are essential to the success of any private or public company. Unfortunately, many businesses in South Africa neglect compliance, often realising the importance only when required by the CIPC.

SoluGrowth excels in simplifying compliance for businesses of all sizes. Partner with SoluGrowth and experience the difference.

