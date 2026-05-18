NCIC 2026 draws over 2 000 entries from across SA

The South African National Cleantech Innovation Challenge. (Company image)

Applications for the National Cleantech Innovation Challenge (NCIC) 2026 have closed, with more than 2 000 innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers having shown interest across the country

The competition called for solutions to nine provincial challenges, including energy instability, water insecurity, climate-stressed agriculture , rising waste and logistics inefficiencies.

“We are excited by the entries and this diverse level of response,” said Vusi Skosana, executive for innovation and enabling support at the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), which leads the initiative. “Innovation is not confined to the big cities but is emerging from every province, where entrepreneurs are demonstrating an understanding of the challenges their communities face and are actively working to build solutions.”

See also Applications open for 2026 cleantech challenge

Judges are evaluating entries and will shortlist three semi-finalists from each province by 30 May.

The semi-finalists will move to the NCIC Provincial Awards on 30 June, and the top nine entrants will be announced at the National Awards in August.

Through its alignment with the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme, implemented in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and supported by the Global Environment Facility, NCIC connects local innovators to a global network of expertise, funding pathways and collaboration opportunities.