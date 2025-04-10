Nclose to unveil more about deepfakes, synthetic deception

Richard Ford, CTO at Integrity360.

The ability to tap AI and wreak havoc with deepfake technology is now within practically anyone’s reach. This is why specialist service providers and vendors are more proactive in guiding businesses to strengthen their defences.

It is also why proudly South African cyber security specialist Nclose has decided to sponsor the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Johannesburg, on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Nclose, acquired by and now part of Integrity360, is supported by a team of 150+ engineers, business professionals and cyber security experts.

The approach by Nclose and Integrity360 is for managed security services and managed detection and response to become an extension of an organisation’s cyber security capability, which aligns with an organisation’s operations, culture and capability.

Richard Ford, CTO at Integrity360, will tackle the issue of deepfake attacks and explain why it is possible for businesses to defend against what they cannot see or hear.

“Deepfake technology is no longer a distant threat – it’s here, it’s evolving and it’s being weaponised. From impersonating trusted voices to forging convincing video evidence, deepfakes can bypass traditional security controls, erode organisational trust and serve as powerful tools for social engineering, disinformation and reputation damage,” says Ford.

“This session will explore the rise of deepfakes in the threat landscape – how they’re being used, the risks they pose and what solutions exist to counter them. We’ll examine both the technical and human aspects of defending against synthetic media, offering practical insights and forward-looking strategies to help organisations stay ahead of this emerging threat,” he adds.

Ford will unpack several sub-themes during his presentation and empower delegates with:

Understanding how deepfakes are being used in cyber attacks and social engineering campaigns.

Identifying weaknesses in traditional detection and authentication processes.

Exploring current and emerging solutions for detecting and mitigating deepfakes.

Gaining practical strategies to help build organisational resilience against synthetic media threats.

Learning from real-world examples and case studies where deepfakes have been used maliciously.

