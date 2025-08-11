Nedbank readies Android device trade-in on Avo app

Mfundo Nkuhlu, Nedbank chief operating officer.

After the success of iPhone trade-ins on its Avo super app, big-four bank Nedbank is preparing to broaden the service to include Android devices.

This is according to Mfundo Nkuhlu, Nedbank chief operating officer, who spoke to ITWeb following the release of the bank’s interim financial results for 2025.

The Avo trade-in platform, launched earlier this year, enables customers to trade in their pre-owned smartphones online, receiving discounts on new models without the need for in-store assessments.

Using artificial intelligence-driven diagnostic tools, the system remotely evaluates the condition of the old device and immediately applies the trade-in value as a deduction from the purchase price of the new handset.

“During this reporting period, we announced some new innovations that we introduced on our Avo app platform,” said Nkuhlu.

“We brought to South Africa the first fully online iPhone trade-in solution where you can trade-in your old device by just going to the Avo platform and look for devices that are available there, and you can trade in an existing device for a new one.

“We are now busy with the implementation for Android devices. As we think of how we go forward with the Avo platform, increasingly, we will use that for targeted value-added services.”

The move signals Nedbank’s intention to expand the digital ecosystem of its Avo platform, offering customers broader device compatibility, and a streamlined way to upgrade their smartphones, it says.

“Escalating prices of high-end gadgets like the iPhone can make upgrading seem daunting, especially for South Africans seeking cost-effective solutions,” says Vishal Maharaj, divisional executive of beyond banking at Nedbank.

“Fortunately, there are smart ways to maximise the value of your existing device and ensure a smooth upgrade experience.”