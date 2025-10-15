‘Nerd with trust issues’ to deliver keynote on building smarter governance

International consultant and tech advisor Ross Saunders.

When it comes to governance, risk and compliance (GRC), few speakers manage to make the topic as relatable and engaging as Ross Saunders – a self-described 'nerd with trust issues' who has spent over two decades at the intersection of technology, privacy and information security.

Saunders will speak at the ITWeb GRC Summit 2025 on 30 October, focusing on practical strategies for building governance frameworks that can flex with technological disruption while maintaining compliance across diverse jurisdictions.

But don’t expect a dry, policy-heavy presentation. Saunders is known for bringing humour and practicality to governance and technology subjects. With a background spanning software development, infrastructure, DevOps and executive management, he has a deep appreciation of both the technical and organisational realities that shape governance and compliance.

Over the past decade, Saunders has specialised in privacy and cybersecurity (PrivSec) governance, helping organisations embed privacy controls into software development lifecycles. His approach bridges legal, compliance, and technical teams, translating regulations into practical processes that strengthen compliance without slowing innovation.

Globalisation and regulation

His presentation will include insight and advice on how GRC professionals should tackle the challenge of managing compliance when the goalposts keep moving.

Key takeaways include:

Rapid risk assessment of emerging technologie

Identifying and managing shadow IT and unauthorised implementations.

Methods for creating living policies for frequent change.

Multi-jurisdiction compliance techniques.

For more information and registration, visit:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/GRC2025/