Netflix furthers African storytelling schedule

Netflix marks 10 years and production partnerships in South Africa.

Since making it local debut in 2016, Netflix productions have created over 8 000 direct and indirect jobs across South Africa.

The global streaming giant also invested R2.4 billion in the local market, between 2016 and 2022.

This was revealed at a press showcase in Rosebank, Johannesburg, where Netflix executives and filmmakers gathered to mark 10 years since the service’s 2016 launch in South Africa.

The streaming service also provided updates on its latest content slate and new production partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Ben Amadasun, VP of content for Netflix Middle East and Africa, said South Africa has become the “number one investment destination in Sub-Saharan Africa” over the past decade.

Recapping some of the milestones, Amadasun stated that jobs have been created through Netflix’s productions, spanning transport, costume design, catering and other support services.

He also revealed that more than 10 000 people have been reached through Netflix’s skills and talent development programmes in the country, adding that the company will continue these efforts.

Netflix has over 300 titles that are commissioned and licensed from South Africa on its platform and has partnered with more than 30 local production companies to create authentic local stories, he noted.

Amadasun pointed out that Netflix has worked with 625 local small, medium and micro enterprises, creating over 1 000 full-time jobs in South Africa.

“Ten years ago, we set out to share South African stories and voices with the world, and today, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the local creative industry and continue creating exciting stories that will entertain our members in South Africa and around the world.

“Our slate ahead keeps that ambition alive with the addition of established names, alongside new production partners across genres from unscripted, to thrillers, family dramas and comedy.”

Some of the local productions flighted over the past decade include Blood and Water , Young, Famous & African, Unseen, Silverton Siege, Fatal Seduction, Disaster Holiday, How to Ruin Christmas, Beauty and the Bester, Blood Legacy and The Polygamist.

The stories, captured across 20 cities in eight provinces, have redefined the global reach of African storytelling, said the Netflix executive.

As Netflix enters its second decade in the country, it revealed that the focus remains on deepening creative partnerships and bringing audiences more local content.

It has partnered with more local production companies, like The Bomb Shelter Film Company, on a new scripted series, alongside a multi-title partnership with Tshedza Pictures across four scripted series.