Netstar appoints Warren Mande as new MD

Netstar has appointed Warren Mande as managing director.

Telematics and vehicle tracking firm, Netstar has appointed Warren Mande as managing director, effective 1 July.

In a statement, Netstar, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Altron Group, says the appointment follows the resignation of Grant Fraser, who will be emigrating to Australia with his family.

It notes that during his three-and-a-half-year tenure, Fraser executed a successful profit improvement strategy that saw Netstar surpass the two million subscriber milestone.

Commenting on Fraser’s tenure, Altron Group CEO Werner Kapp says: “When I first met Grant, he and his family were on their way to Australia, and I am very grateful that he delayed his plans to lead this remarkable turnaround.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Grant for his extraordinary passion for the Netstar brand and contribution to the Altron Group. Although I am sad to see him go, I wish him and his family the best of luck for their new life.”

Reflecting on his time leading the business, Fraser says: “I am proud of what the Netstar team has built and the foundation we have laid for continued success. I leave with complete confidence in this business, its people, and the exciting road ahead.”

Mande brings more than 23 years of leadership experience within the Altron Group, having led multiple businesses and developed deep institutional knowledge of the organisation, says Altron.

Most recently, as managing director of Altron Document Solutions, he oversaw one of the most significant business turnarounds in the group’s recent history, it adds.

Welcoming the appointment, Kapp says: “I am delighted to welcome Warren as managing director of Netstar. His deep understanding of the Altron ecosystem and customer focus, combined with his proven ability to grow businesses, build high-performing teams, and deliver operational excellence, makes him exactly the right person to lead Netstar into its next chapter of growth. Warren’s appointment is also a reflection of the strength of Altron’s succession planning.”

Mande says: “In the nine months I have served as chief operating officer of Netstar, I have seen first-hand the size of the opportunity ahead of us. The ambition is right, and I am genuinely excited to now lead this business into its next chapter. We will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology and data-driven innovation to strengthen our leadership in the industry, while building on the momentum Grant has created, deepening our customer relationships, and pushing Netstar toward its goal of being number one.”

Netstar will use the transition period through to 30 June to ensure a seamless handover, with Fraser committed to comprehensive handover and successor onboarding support.