Netstar drives analytics partnership with Sunshine Tour

Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar. (Photo: Supplied)

Vehicle tracking and telematics company Netstar has partnered with the Sunshine Tour, southern Africa's professional golf tour, to develop performance analytics and tracking tools for professional golf.

The Johannesburg-based firm, a subsidiary of Altron, will apply its telematics and fleet management technologies to golf with the aim of providing players and coaches with deeper performance insights.

According to the companies, the solution under development will include wearable GPS tracking devices to monitor player position on the course; a shot capture application operated by trained markers during tournament rounds; and an analytics dashboard. The dashboard will deliver performance data across six areas: scoring, off the tee, approach shots, short game, putting and strokes gained.

The system is expected to provide metrics such as shot dispersion, accuracy trends and strategic insights. Over time, players will be able to benchmark their performance against Sunshine Tour peers and potentially against international standards on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Werner Kapp, CEO of Altron Group, said: “This partnership represents the Altron Group’s commitment to building epic solutions using data, technology and human ingenuity. Just as Netstar has pioneered vehicle tracking and fleet management, we're now applying that innovation-first approach to help accelerate South Africa's proud golf heritage.”

Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar, added: “From tracking vehicles to tracking victories – this partnership showcases how our core technology can transcend industries. We’re excited to work with the Sunshine Tour to develop solutions that bring valuable insights to players. Together, we’re committed to building something that supports South African golf’s continued success on the world stage.”

The Sunshine Tour said the initiative forms part of a broader move towards data-driven performance management in professional golf.

"South Africa is one of the most prolific producers of world-class golf talent. Technology is reshaping professional golf globally, and this partnership ensures our players continue to perform at the top of their game," said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

The partnership will officially begin with the 2026/27 season in May, with phased implementation across selected events. Netstar will pilot the solution at the Investec South African Open Championship and the Joburg Open in February and March, respectively.