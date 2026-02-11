New Cape Town call centre readies for hiring spree

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, with contact centre agent Tarren-Lee Petersen. (Image: Supplied)

Hundreds of new call centre jobs are on the way in Mitchells Plain, says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This, after the city facilitated a new business process outsourcing (BPO) investment in Beacon Valley, in partnership with industry special purpose vehicle CapeBPO.

According to a statement, the new contact centre investment targets hundreds of jobs and skills development opportunities for residents in Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas.

The Beacon Valley site will also feature office space and a training facility for new recruits, it notes.

“This is the second major call centre investment to set up shop in Mitchells Plain during this term, and we’re glad to have played an enabling role via the city’s CapeBPO team,” comments Hill-Lewis.

“Growing call centre jobs have been one of our city’s proudest successes, with over 100 000 Capetonians now working in this sector. Local call centre jobs have doubled over the last decade, especially benefitting young people from lower-income communities and first-time jobseekers.

“This latest investment is another sign of progress for our industry support and record infrastructure investments, which continue to attract new jobs and businesses to Cape Town.”

The BPO sector, also known as global business services, has grown in leaps and bounds in SA, and credited for providing employment opportunities for youth and women.

In Cape Town, the sector contributed R23 billion to the city’s economy in 2024, more than double the sector’s provincial contribution of R11 billion 10 years ago.

The Beacon Valley contact centre is the second to set up shop in the greater Mitchells Plain region. The first opened in 2022 on Watergate Boulevard.

Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, adds: “I am extremely pleased that this investment is coming to the heart of Mitchells Plain. Residents from this area have already demonstrated a strong appetite for opportunities in the business process outsourcing sector, with Mitchells Plain contributing the largest share of Cape Town’s BPO workforce at 16.3%, followed closely by neighbouring Khayelitsha.

“The sector continues to be a powerful driver of inclusive economic growth in our city, with more than 10 000 new jobs created in Cape Town last year alone.

“One of our city’s key objectives is to strengthen and expand economic hubs across the metro, closer to where people live, and investments like this do exactly that. This Mitchells Plain development is a strong example of how targeted partnerships can translate into real jobs and economic impact for local communities.”