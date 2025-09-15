New CIO awards from Brainstorm: Nominate today

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Decade of Service awards in 2024: AfriSam’s Louise van der Bank and the University of the Witwatersrand’s Dr Stanley Mpofu.

To honour the outstanding contributions of South Africa’s CIOs over the past year, ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with MTN Business, is introducing two new CIO awards for 2025.

The publication is calling on the ICT community to help identify the most deserving candidates.

Last year, in tandem with the 10th anniversary of the CIO Survey, Brainstorm and MTN Business ran a one-off awards process to celebrate two CIOs who had been at the top of their game for a decade or longer.

The CIO Decade of Service winners were Louise van der Bank, CIO of AfriSam, who won the enterprise category, and Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO of the University of Witwatersrand, who received the public sector award.

Due to the popularity of those awards, and as part of Brainstorm’s mission to recognise the achievements of the local CIO community, this year two new awards are being introduced: the Enterprise CIO 2025 and the Public Sector CIO 2025.

Both of the Decade of Service winners will join ITWeb Brainstorm’s judging panel to help determine who should win the awards for CIO of the year.

The ICT industry’s input is needed to find the CIO or equivalent designation (they need to be the most senior ICT decision-maker in an organisation), who has shown they have what it takes to win the CIO of the year title.

Nominations must state what significant technological initiative or project the candidate led in the past 12 months, the leadership qualities demonstrated and why this person deserves to win this award.

The nomination process is quick to complete. Click here to submit a candidate for the Brainstorm CIO of the Year awards for 2025. Nominations close at 11.59pm on Sunday, 28 September.