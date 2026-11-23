Denise Walker, Caby founder and COO.

Cape Town-based e-hailing newcomer Caby has entered South Africa's ride-hailing market with free mobile data for all of its drivers, stringent passenger and driver verification measures, and fixed fares that eliminate surge pricing.

The locally-developed platform, which went live in Cape Town on 20 November, says it has prioritised safety, driver welfare and regulatory compliance as it seeks to distinguish itself from established competitors.

As with most e-hailers operating locally, Caby has been issued a Certificate of Registration by the National Public Transport Regulator under the National Land Transport Amendment Act.

Founded by Caby COO Denise Walker, the platform has introduced several measures aimed at addressing longstanding concerns in the e-hailing industry, particularly passenger safety, driver treatment and unpredictable fares.

Walker tells ITWeb: “Safety is central to our platform, with thorough driver screening, background checks, passenger verification, trip monitoring and emergency support.

“We also prioritise fairness to drivers, who retain an estimated 75.25% of the fare, with a focus on improving their welfare. Our pricing is transparent and predictable, with fixed rates across six ride modes and no unpredictable surge pricing during peak hours or bad weather. As a locally-developed South African platform, Caby places strong emphasis on accountability and supporting its driver partners.”

Caby's estimated 24.75% commission is broadly in line with Uber's 25% and slightly higher than Bolt's published 24% commission, meaning drivers retain approximately 75.25%, 75% and 76% of fares, respectively.

Caby's free mobile data to all driver partners is described by the e-hailer as an “industry first”.

The company also operates a Cape Town-based contact centre where drivers and passengers can reach staff for assistance.

Walker adds the company wants to move away from treating drivers as disposable participants in the gig economy, positioning them instead as business partners.

“Treating our drivers as business partners, not as gig workers, is a priority for our business. We want all our drivers to feel safer on the roads and to have access to a local contact centre they can visit and call if they need support or help,” she says.

The move comes as SA’s e-hailing industry continues to grapple with violence − including attacks on drivers, passenger safety concerns and conflicts between e-hailing operators and metered taxi associations − highlighting the need for stronger security measures and regulatory oversight.

Triple-vetting drivers

The e-hailing company says it has introduced multiple screening requirements before drivers can access its platform.

Prospective drivers undergo permit and licence checks, RICA verification, South African Police Service (SAPS) clearance and a Huru background check, which uses fingerprint verification against the SAPS database to identify previous convictions and cases awaiting trial.

They must also attend an in-person interview at the company's contact centre, sign a driver's service-level agreement and complete face-to-face on-boarding.

Unlike platforms that allow drivers to complete registration online, Caby says it requires applicants to undergo this process before being activated.

Passenger verification is also built into the platform. Riders must upload profile photographs and receive a one-time password before starting a trip, allowing drivers to verify the identity of the person who booked the ride.

All trips are monitored by the company's Cape Town contact centre. The passenger app includes an in-app emergency SOS button, which alerts three nominated contacts and simultaneously notifies the contact centre, notes Walker.

The centre then escalates the emergency to the nearest emergency services. Caby says it maintains contact details for police stations, fire stations and tow-truck operators across the Western Cape.

“Getting home safely should never be a trade-off; it is a right,” she says. “We created Caby around people: the riders who deserve to be safer, and the drivers who deserve to be safer and treated fairly. Compliance and safety came first − before the first ride, not after the first incident.”

Caby is initially launching in Cape Town, with plans to expand nationally. Its passenger application is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.