New EV freight pilot goes live in SA

DHL Supply Chain launches first electric Superlink truck with Unilever and Volvo Trucks SA.

DHL Supply Chain, in collaboration with Unilever and Volvo Trucks, has launched an electric vehicle (EV) truck pilot in South Africa.

This pilot, which commenced on 1 August, is testing a fully electric Volvo FMX 6x4 tractor and 18m curtain-sided Superlink trailer supporting Unilever’s supply chain,

According to a statement, the trial will evaluate operational performance, cost efficiency, sustainability benefits, and emissions impact in the context of Africa’s developing EV infrastructure environment.

Its purpose is to further provide insights into how large-scale EV freight can work in emerging markets, with SA used as a testbed for this.

Bremer Pauw, MD of DHL Supply Chain Africa, comments: “While limitations remain in scaling EV solutions, strategic partnerships like this enable us to test and capitalise on the technologies available today, proving that low-carbon logistics can be possible, even in emerging markets.”

The statement notes that Volvo Trucks SA has had its Euro 5 trucks available in the country since 2012. With the electric tractor, Volvo now brings advanced emission reduced technologies to the market.

“As part of our sustainability commitment, we’ve proactively introduced cleaner transport solutions, including assembling Euro 5 trucks locally ahead of regulation,” states Eric Parry, senior manager sustainable solutions, Volvo Trucks SA. “This pilot reflects our belief that collaboration is key to accelerating Africa’s transition to sustainable freight transport.”

The electric tractor used with the Superlink will operate along standard logistics routes and be charged using infrastructure supplied by Aeversa at existing Unilever facilities for the duration of the pilot.

DHL’s long-term objective is to transition to renewable energy for charging, further improving the vehicle’s carbon footprint in future deployments.

“Unilever is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across our operations by 2039. Collaborations such as this pilot with DHL and Volvo Trucks are crucial steps toward reaching our sustainability objectives, enabling us to test and implement innovative transportation solutions that foster a greener supply chain,” concludes Simphiwe Dlamini, national transport manager at Unilever SA.