New head for NTT Data’s MEA financial services unit

Verina Mohanlal, head of financial services industry: applications and cloud, for NTT Data Middle East and Africa.

NTT Data, an IT services and consulting firm, has appointed Verina Mohanlal as head of financial services industry: applications and cloud for Middle East and Africa (MEA).

According to a statement, the appointment is part of the company doubling down in its key verticals: the financial services unit and the newly-launched Retail Practice.

Japanese telecommunications company NTT acquired Dimension Data in 2010, and has since been integrating its intellectual property to build services and solutions targeting the local market.

In her new role, Mohanlal will lead efforts to drive efficiency in the financial services sector through services, applications and cloud solutions, and focus on enhancing client service delivery, fostering business growth and driving technological innovation.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data Middle East and Africa, comments: “Verina's deep understanding of the financial services sector, coupled with her proven track record in business and technology transformation, makes her the perfect leader to drive our financial services industry practice forward.”

According to the company, Mohanlal’s appointment comes as the financial services industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, with key trends such as digital banking, personalised customer experiences and the integration of AI-powered solutions.

“With 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, Verina brings a wealth of expertise in business transformation and operational excellence,” says NTT Data.

“Her background includes nine years at Standard Bank as a senior process engineer, where she consulted on business performance and operational efficiency, prior to her current position − eight years at Accenture, where she led strategic transformation initiatives, from business development to design and execution, encompassing customer engagement transformation, intelligent operations and salesforce implementation across banking and insurance.”

Mohanlal comments: “I’m thrilled to join NTT Data and work alongside multi-disciplinary teams to shape the future of financial services in the MEA region. By bringing industry insights, trends and innovative solutions to the table, I aim to collaborate with our clients to deliver value, solving business challenges with the right blend of solutions.”