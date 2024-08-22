NTT Data becomes GenAI-driven company

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data Middle East and Africa.

NTT Data, which was rebranded from Dimension Data in April, is integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) products and services across its internal and external business.

Japanese telecommunications company NTT acquired Dimension Data in 2010, and they have since been integrating their intellectual property to build services and solutions targeting the local market.

During a media briefing in Johannesburg this week, NTT Data detailed plans to help more South African organisations to unlock the maximum potential from GenAI by transforming their business and value chain.

It has established an “effective governance of GenAI”’ strategy to enable firms to drive business growth and development. This includes cultural and organisational change, as well as training and reskilling of talent.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data Middle East and Africa, explained: “We want to integrate GenAI into our asset-based business, which is our digital assets that we’ve built over the years as an organisation. We want to make sure that as we go forward, we leverage GenAI to the best of its ability.

“Our business model now ensures a ‘GenAI by design’ principle is embedded in what we do, both externally and internally. There are so many use cases that we can leverage around this to become a better business, so it’s about identifying them and making sure they add value.”

Industry demand for GenAI offerings is expected to grow, as more use cases are introduced in the market, he noted.

According to Turnley-Jones, the rebrand is a step change in the company’s market positioning and allows it to become what is expected from a global brand, while remaining loyal to local clients.

Globally, the company has introduced the GenAI office strategy and assists clients in enterprise-wide initiatives by supporting them in their GenAI journey, including integrating the key drivers premised on governance, technology, culture, talent and ethics/regulation.

This week, NTT Data introduced Syntphony, a cloud-based, GenAI-focused platform that helps retailers to innovate and digitise business processes.

The unified management portal enables retailers to keep pace with growing consumer expectations in the digital age and enhance customer engagement, through an ecosystem of services, says the company.

These include allowing functions to be added to the platform as needed, reduced time-to-market, omni-channel integration, centralised control of processes, and personalisation of consumer preferences, end-to-end sales and finance management systems. Other capabilities include calculation of sales and product tracking, automated transactions, as well as analytics to help understand consumer preferences to identify opportunities.

“GenAI is an incredibly important technology to industry today and it's not just the tech sector,” commented Turnley-Jones.

“By leveraging advanced AI technology and GenAI, Syntphony conversational AI empowers businesses to offer personalised experiences and unlock new levels of efficiency.”