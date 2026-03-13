New hiring models emerge to tackle SA tech talent gap

South African businesses are responding to the IT skills crunch with a combination of strategies. (Image created via ChatGPT).

South African businesses are increasingly relying on innovative hiring strategies and bootcamp-as-a-benefit models to navigate the country’s persistent technology skills shortage.

This is the sentiment shared by industry pundits from training providers and business leaders who say, with demand for IT skills far outstripping supply, firms are seeking creative ways to develop, retain and deploy talent, while ensuring their digital ambitions remain on track.

Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of IT traininginstitute HyperionDev, emphasises the shift toward internal talent development.

Businesses, he notes, are increasingly investing in employee potential rather than solely on external credentials.

“The trend has shifted toward ‘internal mobility’. Eighty-one percent of human resources professionals in SA now prioritise reskilling.

“We are also seeing a surge in the ‘bootcamp-as-a-benefit’ model, where companies pay for industry-aligned training in artificial intelligence ( AI ) or cyber security to fill gaps internally without the risk of external hiring.”

The long-term impact of the IT skills shortage on South African businesses and the STEM fields will result in stagnated innovation, warns Moola.

“Without ‘tool-makers’, we remain ‘tool-users’. We must protect the state’s investment in basic education by providing the final 10% of finishing school training required to make graduates industry-ready,” he asserts.

Experts previously told ITWeb the most acute shortages are in emerging and high-demand domains, such as AI/machine learning and data science. There is also a huge demand for skills such as cyber security/information security, cloud/DevOps and infrastructure.

Riaz Moola, founder and CEO of HyperionDev.

Carlize Aploon, analyst at Africa Analysis, notes that rather than struggling to hire, many companies are training current staff in high-demand areas.

“Companies are upskilling and reskilling. Online learning platforms, internal mentorship and transferable skills are being prioritised over rigid credential requirements. This opens up the talent pool to include career-switchers and junior staff,” she adds.

Outsourcing remains a critical tool for managing specialised IT functions such as cyber security, cloud infrastructure and software development.

“To manage costs and access expertise, many businesses are outsourcing IT functions to specialised firms. At the same time, automation and low-code/no-code platforms are helping overstretched IT teams focus on strategic projects, allowing non-IT staff to contribute to application development,” Aploon comments.

Carlize Aploon, analyst at Africa Analysis.

Kelvin Nhlapo, acting GM of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals SA, explains that many companies are collaborating with universities and technical institutions to create internship and apprenticeship programmes that prepare graduates for immediate employment.

“On the business side, firms are creating formal internal training and mentorship schemes. Forty-four percent of employers use flexible schedules and 41% run development programmes to retain staff. By integrating education with practical work experience, businesses are building a stronger local talent pipeline,” Nhlapo points out.

Matome Madibana, CEO of the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority, says South African businesses are responding to the talent shortage through a combination of strategies, each with its own trade-offs.

“Outsourcing − both domestically and internationally − has increased, particularly for specialised functions, such as cyber security monitoring, cloud management and software development.

“Managed service providers have seen strong growth as businesses effectively rent capability they cannot cost-effectively build and retain. The risk of this model is that it can inhibit the development of internal capability and create long-term dependency,” he states.

Beyond universities, most SETAs have now joined the movement to offer digital skills training, and this collective momentum is accelerating the kind of leapfrogging that changes economic trajectories, Madibana adds.

Matome Madibana, CEO of the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority.

Discussing the collaborative role of government, academia and the private sector in closing the ICT skills gap, the experts believe a firmly rooted three-way alliance is set toplay a pivotal role in scaling skills development efforts.

Moola explains: “We need a ‘tripartite alliance’ for skills. Government must move toward 'outcome-based funding’, paying training providers only when a student is placed in a job.

“Academia should embrace hybrid models, combining degree prestige with the practical speed of a bootcamp, while the private sector must invest in ‘train-to-hire’ pipelines to secure their own ‘human infrastructure’.”

Madibana believes that closing the IT skills gap at the scale SA requires is not something any single stakeholder can achieve alone.

“It demands a genuinely collaborative architecture, where government provides policy frameworks and funding incentives, academia produces foundational knowledge, and the private sector contributes industry relevance, workplace experience and long-term employment pathways.”

He stresses that creating inclusive talent pipelines is both a social justice imperative and an economic necessity, ensuring SA does not fall behind in the global digital economy.

“When young people, particularly from under-resourced communities, cannot see a clear pathway into ICT careers, aspiration declines at precisely the moment we need it to surge,” Madibana warns.